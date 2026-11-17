Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has recalled visiting with his girlfriend the Cambridge University restaurant, where his parents, Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi, had first met. Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi addresses the launch event of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', in New Delhi (@INCIndia X) Speaking at the official launch of his mother and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's memoir, "Belonging", on Monday, he said there was "quite a lot of mythology” about his parents and "one of the big stories was their meeting in Varsity Restaurant". “Many years later, I happened to be in Cambridge, and I told my girlfriend, 'you know, let's go to Varsity Restaurant'. She had no idea what it was... So we went there. I wanted to see where my parents had met," he said.

Deep Dive Where did Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi first meet? Why did Rahul Gandhi visit Varsity Restaurant in Cambridge? What did Rahul Gandhi say about the chicken chasseur at Varsity Restaurant?

Also Read | ‘As an outsider, you feel you’re not liked’: Sonia Gandhi explains memoir title ‘Belonging’ "I still remember the yellow door. And the gentleman standing there said, 'How many people?' I said, 'Two'. And he said, 'Go and sit down'. I sat down, looked at the menu, and said, 'You know, my parents met at this restaurant'. And he just looked at me and said, 'Oh, I know them'," the LoP narrated.

"And I was like, 'What do you know about them?' He said, 'Oh, those two – I know exactly who you're talking about'," Rahul said, recalling the conversation. The Congress leader added that when he asked what was good on the menu, he was told, 'chicken chasseur'. Also Read | INDIA bloc leaders turn out for Sonia Gandhi’s memoir launch "I said, 'Well, we will have two of those'. If you want to fall in love, go to Varsity restaurant. But never eat the chicken chasseur – the food is horror," he told the audience. Rahul's story about how his parents met and his mention of an alleged girlfriend quickly went viral on social media, with many speculating about who might have been with the Congress MP. However, following the launch, when asked about the mention of his "girlfriend," Rahul Gandhi told ANI that he was referring to a "friend".