Went with girlfriend to Cambridge restaurant where parents first met: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi recounted how his parents' love story began and recalled visiting the same restaurant with his girlfriend while he was there.
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has recalled visiting with his girlfriend the Cambridge University restaurant, where his parents, Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi, had first met.
Speaking at the official launch of his mother and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's memoir, "Belonging", on Monday, he said there was "quite a lot of mythology” about his parents and "one of the big stories was their meeting in Varsity Restaurant".
“Many years later, I happened to be in Cambridge, and I told my girlfriend, 'you know, let's go to Varsity Restaurant'. She had no idea what it was... So we went there. I wanted to see where my parents had met," he said.
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"I still remember the yellow door. And the gentleman standing there said, 'How many people?' I said, 'Two'. And he said, 'Go and sit down'. I sat down, looked at the menu, and said, 'You know, my parents met at this restaurant'. And he just looked at me and said, 'Oh, I know them'," the LoP narrated.
"And I was like, 'What do you know about them?' He said, 'Oh, those two – I know exactly who you're talking about'," Rahul said, recalling the conversation.
The Congress leader added that when he asked what was good on the menu, he was told, 'chicken chasseur'.
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"I said, 'Well, we will have two of those'. If you want to fall in love, go to Varsity restaurant. But never eat the chicken chasseur – the food is horror," he told the audience.
Rahul's story about how his parents met and his mention of an alleged girlfriend quickly went viral on social media, with many speculating about who might have been with the Congress MP.
However, following the launch, when asked about the mention of his "girlfriend," Rahul Gandhi told ANI that he was referring to a "friend".
Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', published by HarperCollins India, was released in India on November 10, and a global edition was released on November 11 by Alfred A. Knopf and Penguin Random House.
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