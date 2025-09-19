'We're in touch with family': What India said on Telangana techie shot dead in US

Responding to reports of an Indian man allegedly being shot dead by US police following a scuffle with his roommate, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday the local authorities are in touch with the government and an investigation is underway. Mohammed Nizamuddin, a software professional, had moved to California after being promoted. (X/@amjedmbt)

The MEA spokesperson said authorities are in touch with the deceased's family.

Mohammed Nizamuddin, a 30-year-old man from Telangana's Mahabubnagar, reportedly died after he was shot by the police in California, United States, earlier this month after a "scuffle" with his roommate.

"A shooting incident took place in which an Indian citizen lost his life. We are in touch with the local authorities and the government there. As per our information, an investigation is underway, and the police have also issued a statement on the matter. We remain in contact with the family of the deceased," Randhir Jaiswal said, responding to a query at the weekly press briefing of MEA.

The incident has come to light with the deceased's family seeking central government to help bring his mortal remains back to his home.

Mohammed Nizamuddin had gone to the US in 2016 for higher education at Florida College. Following the completion of his MS, he joined a company as a software professional and later moved to California after being promoted, his family said.

His father, Mohammed Hasnuddin, cited information received from a friend of his son and told news agency PTI that the incident took place on September 3, though it remained unclear what exactly happened that day.

Hasnuddin said he was told that a scuffle between his son and the roommate took place over a petty matter. Details of the incident were unclear, he added.

Hasnuddin urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to ask the Embassy of India in Washington DC and the Consulate General of India in San Francisco to help him bring back his son's mortal remains to Mahabubnagar.