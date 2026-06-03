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West Bengal: 59 rebel TMC legislators to stake claim as main opposition party

The dissidents include former ministers such as Javed Ahmed Khan, Arup Roy, Chandranath Sinha, and Sabina Yasmin

Updated on: Jun 03, 2026 12:22 pm IST
By Tanmay Chatterjee
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As many as 59 rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislators arrived at the West Bengal assembly in Kolkata on Wednesday to stake claim as the main opposition party, leaving the other Mamata Banerjee-led faction in an unprecedented crisis.

Expelled TMC lawmaker Ritabrata Banerjee is leading the dissidents. (X)

The dissidents include former ministers such as Javed Ahmed Khan, Arup Roy, Chandranath Sinha, and Sabina Yasmin. Many of the 59 face probes by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate.

“Let us hold our meeting. We have more than two-thirds of our [assembly] members with us,” said Sandipan Saha, the lawmaker from Kolkata’s Entally, before entering the assembly.

The TMC on Monday expelled Saha and Ritabrata Banerjee, who is leading the dissidents, for anti-party activities. On Wednesday, Banerjee arrived first at the assembly armed with a signed letter from the dissidents.

To escape action under the anti-defection law, 52 lawmakers were required to sign a letter to assembly speaker Rathindra Bose. The number of TMC lawmakers dropped to 78 after the two expulsions. At least 57 had consented to split the party by Tuesday afternoon. The number rose to 59 by Wednesday morning.

Banerjee said police are telling TMC lawmakers to form a new party. “Police are going to the homes of lawmakers facing corruption charges and threatening them with federal agency investigations. Is this democracy?”

Only nine TMC members of parliament and assembly attended the demonstration.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Tanmay Chatterjee

Tanmay Chatterjee has spent more than three decades covering regional and national politics, internal security, intelligence, defence and corruption. He also plans and edits special features on subjects ranging from elections to festivals.

opposition party mamata banerjee
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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