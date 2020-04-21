West Bengal announces Covid-19 containment zones in Hooghly

india

Kolkata: The West Bengal administration has declared several parts of urban, semi-urban and rural areas in Hooghly district as coronavirus disease (Covid-19) containment zones.

The restrictions have been imposed in nine of the district’s 12 municipal areas and 13 gram panchayats.

Uttarpara-Kotrang, Dankuni, Serampore, Rishra, Konnagar, Baidyabati, Champadani, Chandannagar, and Bhadreshwar are among the municipalities that have been identified as Covid-19 containment zones.

While gram panchayat areas such as Raghunathpur, Kumirmora, Bhagwatipur, Haripur, Garalgacha, Barijhati, Chanditala, Mundalika, Kotalpur, Dilakhas, Rashidpur, Rajbalhat 1 and Rajbalhat 2, which are spread across 18 community blocks, have also been marked as containment zones.

The 18 community blocks that have been earmarked as containment zones in Hooghly district has 886 villages and 207 gram panchayats, whose population, as per the 2011 Census, is estimated at 5,841,585. There are 23 police stations that come under the areas’ jurisdiction. The percentage of the rural and urban population in the containment zones is 68.81% and 31.19%, respectively, according to the state government’s website.

“All restrictions have been imposed following the Central government’s guidelines. West Bengal is doing whatever needs to be done to ensure complete lockdown,” state chief secretary Rajiva Sinha said at the state secretariat on Tuesday afternoon. He, however, did not specifically refer to the Hooghly district, where the containment zones are located.

The state administration is yet to announce till Tuesday evening the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Hooghly, and whether any death has been reported in the district due to the viral outbreak.

On Monday, the Hooghly district magistrate issued an order, stating all industrial, commercial, private and public establishments in the marked zones have been closed with immediate effect. He warned that any violation of lockdown restrictions would be dealt with strictly. Information technology, e-commerce, and banking services have been exempted, the order added.