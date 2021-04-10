West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 Live: PM Modi, Mamata urge people to exercise democratic right, vote in large numbers

Voting for the fourth phase of the eight-phased assembly election in West Bengal begins as 44 assembly seats, including some high-profile ones, go to the polls. The assembly seats on the battleground on Saturday are spread across Alipurduar and Cooch Behar in North Bengal and Howrah, Hooghly, South 24 Parganas and parts of Kolkata in south Bengal.

The home turf of chief minister Mamata Banerjee from where she won in 2016, Bhabanipur, is also going to the elections today. Union home minister Amit Shah campaigned door-to-door on Friday in the constituency ahead of the fourth phase. The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) has fielded actor-turned-politician Rudrnail Ghosh in Bhabanipur against the Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) veteran leader Sovandeb Chatterjee. The chief minister contested from Nandigram this year against her former colleague, now major opponent Suvendhu Adhikari.

Another high-profile constituency is Tollygunge, where Union minister Babul Supriyo is BJP's candidate against sitting TMC MLA Aroop Biswas.

In 2016, the TMC won 39 of the 44 constituencies, while it emerged victorious in only 25 of them in 2019 if the results for the Lok Sabha elections are distributed at the assembly seat level, data presented by the Hindustan Times showed.

The temperature is already high in the state as the election commission has served two notices to the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

West Bengal will vote again a week later on April 17 for the fifth phase. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.