West Bengal assembly elections: Can Humayun Kabir win against Mamata Banerjee’s minority stronghold?

Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Humayun Kabir entered the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections at the helm of his newly formed Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP). Suspended TMC lawmaker Humayun Kabir contetsed the West Bengal assembly elections with his new party Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP). (HT_PRINT)

Seeking to establish a new political alternative, Kabir centred his campaign on the Murshidabad district, a region where he has historically maintained significant influence.

Kabir chose to challenge the established order by contesting from two key constituencies: Rejinagar and Naoda. He is currently leading in both seats with over 52,000 votes and over 24,000 votes, respectively.

View the detailed assembly poll results of West Bengal here.

Humayun Kabir's competitors in the 2026 elections In Rejinagar, Kabir is up against Ataur Rahaman of the TMC, Bapan Ghosh of the BJP, and Jillu Sk of the Congress. In Naoda, Kabir is facing Sahina Momtaz Khan of the TMC, Rana Mandal of the BJP, and Matiur Rahaman of the Congress.

Kabir has previously been associated with the Congress, Trinamool Congress and the BJP. He won the 2021 assembly election from Bharatpur on a TMC ticket. After his expulsion from the party, he formed AUJP and began organising for the elections.

The party initially planned to contest a large number of seats and also announced an alliance with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen. (AIMIM), which later ended.

Follow live updates for the assembly elections 2026 here.

Who is Humayun Kabir? Kabir began his political career with the Congress and later joined the Trinamool Congress. He also briefly moved to the BJP after leaving TMC, before returning again. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he contested as a BJP candidate from Murshidabad but lost.

He came into focus after supporting the proposal to build a Babri-style mosque in Beldanga on December 6, the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition. The proposal led to political tension and his suspension from the Trinamool Congress.

A video surfaced later in which he was alleged to have claimed contact with BJP leaders and discussed mobilising voters in exchange for money. Kabir denied the claims. After this development, the AUJP’s alliance with AIMIM ended.

Rejinagar constituency profile Rejinagar is a rural Assembly constituency in Murshidabad district. It is part of the Baharampur Lok Sabha seat and was created in 2011. It includes parts of Beldanga I and Beldanga II blocks.

The seat has seen changes in party control since its formation. The Congress won in 2011. Humayun Kabir won that election as a TMC candidate. After he switched parties, he lost the 2013 bypoll. The Congress regained the seat in the bypoll and held it in 2016 and 2021. In 2021, Rabiul Alam Chowdhury of Congress defeated the BJP candidate by a large margin.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Trinamool Congress led in this segment, with Yusuf Pathan ahead of the Congress candidate.

The constituency has over 2.7 lakh voters. Around 65% of the electorate is Muslim, with a smaller share of Scheduled Castes. It is entirely rural. Agriculture is the main occupation, with paddy, jute and mustard as key crops. The area has basic road and rail connectivity through NH-12 and the Ranaghat–Lalgola line.

Naoda constituency profile Naoda is also a rural constituency in Murshidabad and is part of the Baharampur Lok Sabha seat. It was established in 1951 and has seen 18 Assembly elections.

The Congress has won the seat most often, followed by the RSP and Trinamool Congress. In recent years, the TMC has strengthened its position. It won the 2019 bypoll and again in 2021 with a large margin.

Earlier, Abu Taher Khan of Congress held the seat for multiple terms before joining TMC and moving to Parliament. After his resignation, the TMC gained the seat in the bypoll through Sahina Mumtaz Begum, who retained it in 2021.

Lok Sabha results show a shift over time from Congress to Trinamool Congress in the segment.

Naoda has over 2.5 lakh voters, with around 66% Muslim electorate. The seat is fully rural. Agriculture is the main economic activity, with paddy, jute and vegetables. The area also sees seasonal migration for work.

The Trinamool Congress entered the election with organisational advantage in both seats.