West Bengal BJP not to contest Rajya Sabha bypolls
West Bengal BJP not to contest Rajya Sabha bypolls

"BJP will not nominate any candidate for Rajya Sabha bypoll due in West Bengal. The outcome is predetermined. Our focus is to make sure unelected CM to be unelected once again. Jai Ma Kali," tweeted Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the opposition in the West Bengal legislative assembly
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 12:44 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal has decided not to contest the Rajya Sabha by-election which is scheduled to be held on October.

“BJP will not nominate any candidate for Rajya Sabha bypoll due in West Bengal. The outcome is predetermined. Our focus is to make sure unelected CM to be unelected once again. Jai Ma Kali,” tweeted Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the opposition in the West Bengal legislative assembly.

The Trinamool Congress has named Sushmita Dev, who recently joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party after quitting the Congress, for the bypoll which was necessitated after TMC leader Manas Bhunia vacated the Rajya Sabha seat after winning the assembly polls from Sabang in West Midnapore district.

The TMC controls 11 of 16 Rajya Sabha seats from the state, while Congress has two and CPI(M) one. Last week, TMC leader Arpita Ghosh resigned from the Rajya Sabha on the instructions of the party’s top leaders. The seat is now vacant.

The BJP’s unit in the state did not contest the August 9 Rajya Sabha by-election too, paving the way for TMC nominee Jawhar Sircar to be elected unopposed.

The BJP is focusing on the by-election to Bhabanipur assembly seat scheduled on September 30. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting from Bhabanipur to retain her chief ministerial berth. The BJP has pitted youth leader and advocate Priyanka Tibrewal against her.

