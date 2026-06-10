Bengal Cabinet portfolios announced: CM Suvendu keeps home, land and power; Swapan Dasgupta gets finance
Swapan Dasgupta, who won from Rashbehari in Kolkata, was placed in charge of the finance department. Sharadwat Mukherjee, was made the health minister.
All the 41 ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in West Bengal, including chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, were allocated their portfolios on Wednesday.
CM Adhikari will be the minister-in-charge of home and hill affairs, land and land reforms and refugee, relief and rehabilitation, power, information and cultural affairs, personnel and administrative reforms, and other departments not allotted to other ministers.
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While Adhikari took oath as the chief minister along with five other cabinet ministers on May 9, another 35 ministers took oath on June 1. There are now 19 cabinet ministers, including Adhikari, three ministers of state with independent charge, and 19 ministers of state.
Swapan Dasgupta, who won from Rashbehari in Kolkata, was placed in charge of the finance department. BJP MLA from Bidhannagar, Sharadwat Mukherjee, was made the health minister. Nishith Pramanik, former Union minister, has been made in charge of North Bengal development and water resources. Former state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh has been given charge of Panchayats, Rural Development and Agriculture Marketing. Agnimitra Paul was given Urban Development and Municipal Affairs.{{/usCountry}}
Swapan Dasgupta, who won from Rashbehari in Kolkata, was placed in charge of the finance department. BJP MLA from Bidhannagar, Sharadwat Mukherjee, was made the health minister. Nishith Pramanik, former Union minister, has been made in charge of North Bengal development and water resources. Former state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh has been given charge of Panchayats, Rural Development and Agriculture Marketing. Agnimitra Paul was given Urban Development and Municipal Affairs.{{/usCountry}}
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Among the ministers of state with independent charge, Indranil Khan was given the Youth Services and Sports and Consumer Affairs departments.
Here is the full list:
Cabinet ministers{{/usCountry}}
Among the ministers of state with independent charge, Indranil Khan was given the Youth Services and Sports and Consumer Affairs departments.
Here is the full list:
Cabinet ministers{{/usCountry}}
Suvendu Adhikari (Chief Minister): Home and Hill Affairs; Land and Land Reforms and Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation; Power; Information and Cultural Affairs; Personnel and Administrative Reforms; all departments not allotted to other ministers
Nishith Pramanik: North Bengal Development; Water Resources Investigation and Development
Ashok Kirtania: Food and Supplies; Co-operation
Dilip Ghosh: Panchayats and Rural Development; Agricultural Marketing
Kshudiram Tudu: Tribal Development; Minority Affairs; Madrasah Education
Agnimitra Paul: Urban Development and Municipal Affairs
Dipak Barman: School Education; Housing; MSME and Textiles
Tapas Roy: Industry, Commerce and Enterprises; Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction; Non-Conventional and Renewable Energy Sources
Dr. Shankar Ghosh: Parliamentary Affairs; Tourism
Manoj Kumar Oraon: Forests; Environment
Arjun Singh: Labour; Transport
Gouri Sankar Ghosh: Backward Classes Welfare; Mass Education Extension and Library Services
Jagannath Chattopadhyay: Higher Education and Technical Education; Training and Skill Development
Swapan Dasgupta: Finance
Dr. Kalyan Chakraborti: Information Technology and Electronics; Science and Technology and Biotechnology; Food Processing Industries and Horticulture
Dr. Sharadwat Mukherjee: Health and Family Welfare
Arup Kumar Das: Irrigation and Waterways
Dr. Ajay Kumar Poddar: Public Health Engineering; Public Works
Dudh Kumar Mondal: Agriculture
Ministers of State (Independent Charge)
Malati Rava Roy: Women and Child Development and Social Welfare; Self Help Group and Self Employment; Programme Monitoring
Rajesh Mahata: Animal Resources Development; Fisheries
Dr. Indranil Khan: Youth Services and Sports; Consumer Affairs
Ministers of State
Joyel Murmu: Tribal Development; Irrigation and Waterways
Dr. Hare Krishna Bera: Higher Education and Technical Education; Training and Skill Development
Anandamay Barman: Transport; Finance
Ashoke Dinda: Agricultural Marketing; MSME and Textiles
Nadiar Chand Bouri: Public Works; Backward Classes Welfare
Bishal Lama: Home and Hill Affairs; Minority Affairs; Madrasah Education
Santanu Pramanik: Food and Supplies; Panchayats and Rural Development
Moumita Biswas Misra: Industry, Commerce and Enterprises; Science and Technology and Biotechnology
Umesh Rai: Parliamentary Affairs; Urban Development and Municipal Affairs
Purnima Chakraborty: Information and Cultural Affairs; Tourism
Koushik Chowdhury: School Education; Fire and Emergency Services