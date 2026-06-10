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    Bengal Cabinet portfolios announced: CM Suvendu keeps home, land and power; Swapan Dasgupta gets finance

    Swapan Dasgupta, who won from Rashbehari in Kolkata, was placed in charge of the finance department. Sharadwat Mukherjee, was made the health minister.

    Updated on: Jun 10, 2026 2:58 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    All the 41 ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in West Bengal, including chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, were allocated their portfolios on Wednesday.

    All the 41 ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in West Bengal including chief minister Suvendyu Adhikari, were allocated their portfolios on Wednesday (HT Photo/ANI)
    All the 41 ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in West Bengal including chief minister Suvendyu Adhikari, were allocated their portfolios on Wednesday (HT Photo/ANI)

    CM Adhikari will be the minister-in-charge of home and hill affairs, land and land reforms and refugee, relief and rehabilitation, power, information and cultural affairs, personnel and administrative reforms, and other departments not allotted to other ministers.

    Also Read | Bengal to drop ‘dham’ from Digha Jagannath temple on Odisha’s CM’s request

    While Adhikari took oath as the chief minister along with five other cabinet ministers on May 9, another 35 ministers took oath on June 1. There are now 19 cabinet ministers, including Adhikari, three ministers of state with independent charge, and 19 ministers of state.

    Swapan Dasgupta, who won from Rashbehari in Kolkata, was placed in charge of the finance department. BJP MLA from Bidhannagar, Sharadwat Mukherjee, was made the health minister. Nishith Pramanik, former Union minister, has been made in charge of North Bengal development and water resources. Former state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh has been given charge of Panchayats, Rural Development and Agriculture Marketing. Agnimitra Paul was given Urban Development and Municipal Affairs.

    Also Read | Mamata Banerjee meets Sonia Gandhi as CID searches ex-Bengal CM, nephew Abhishek's Kolkata offices

    Among the ministers of state with independent charge, Indranil Khan was given the Youth Services and Sports and Consumer Affairs departments.

    Here is the full list:

    Cabinet ministers

    Suvendu Adhikari (Chief Minister): Home and Hill Affairs; Land and Land Reforms and Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation; Power; Information and Cultural Affairs; Personnel and Administrative Reforms; all departments not allotted to other ministers

    Nishith Pramanik: North Bengal Development; Water Resources Investigation and Development

    Ashok Kirtania: Food and Supplies; Co-operation

    Dilip Ghosh: Panchayats and Rural Development; Agricultural Marketing

    Kshudiram Tudu: Tribal Development; Minority Affairs; Madrasah Education

    Agnimitra Paul: Urban Development and Municipal Affairs

    Dipak Barman: School Education; Housing; MSME and Textiles

    Tapas Roy: Industry, Commerce and Enterprises; Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction; Non-Conventional and Renewable Energy Sources

    Dr. Shankar Ghosh: Parliamentary Affairs; Tourism

    Manoj Kumar Oraon: Forests; Environment

    Arjun Singh: Labour; Transport

    Gouri Sankar Ghosh: Backward Classes Welfare; Mass Education Extension and Library Services

    Jagannath Chattopadhyay: Higher Education and Technical Education; Training and Skill Development

    Swapan Dasgupta: Finance

    Dr. Kalyan Chakraborti: Information Technology and Electronics; Science and Technology and Biotechnology; Food Processing Industries and Horticulture

    Dr. Sharadwat Mukherjee: Health and Family Welfare

    Arup Kumar Das: Irrigation and Waterways

    Dr. Ajay Kumar Poddar: Public Health Engineering; Public Works

    Dudh Kumar Mondal: Agriculture

    Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

    Malati Rava Roy: Women and Child Development and Social Welfare; Self Help Group and Self Employment; Programme Monitoring

    Rajesh Mahata: Animal Resources Development; Fisheries

    Dr. Indranil Khan: Youth Services and Sports; Consumer Affairs

    Ministers of State

    Joyel Murmu: Tribal Development; Irrigation and Waterways

    Dr. Hare Krishna Bera: Higher Education and Technical Education; Training and Skill Development

    Anandamay Barman: Transport; Finance

    Ashoke Dinda: Agricultural Marketing; MSME and Textiles

    Nadiar Chand Bouri: Public Works; Backward Classes Welfare

    Bishal Lama: Home and Hill Affairs; Minority Affairs; Madrasah Education

    Santanu Pramanik: Food and Supplies; Panchayats and Rural Development

    Moumita Biswas Misra: Industry, Commerce and Enterprises; Science and Technology and Biotechnology

    Umesh Rai: Parliamentary Affairs; Urban Development and Municipal Affairs

    Purnima Chakraborty: Information and Cultural Affairs; Tourism

    Koushik Chowdhury: School Education; Fire and Emergency Services

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    Home/India News/Bengal Cabinet Portfolios Announced: CM Suvendu Keeps Home, Land And Power; Swapan Dasgupta Gets Finance
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