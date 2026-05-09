West Bengal CM oath ceremony LIVE: Suvendu Adhikari set to take oath as first BJP CM of Bengal today

Adhikari, Bengal's first-ever BJP chief minister, is scheduled to take the oath on Saturday, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

Date and time

Suvendu Adhikari's oath-taking ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at 11 am, HT earlier reported.

Where will the ceremony be held?

Suvendu will take oath as chief minister at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. He will be administered the oath by Governor R. N. Ravi.

Who all are attending Adhikari's oath ceremony?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and chief ministers of NDA-ruled states are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony, which the party hopes will underline Bengal's political transition.

Bengal elections and Mamata's ouster

The BJP won the West Bengal Assembly elections with a historic victory, securing 207 of the 264 seats. The high-stakes elections were held in two phases on April 23 and 29, while the votes were counted on May 4. As the results revealed a major setback for the TMC, Mamata alleged vote rigging and initially refused to resign. Her claim was backed by the INDIA bloc.

The Bengal Governor finally dissolved the Assembly on Thursday, which ultimately led to Mamata's ouster from power.

Notably, Suvendu's close aide, Chandranath Rath, was shot dead late on Wednesday night amid the intense post-poll political drama in Bengal.