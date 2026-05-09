West Bengal CM oath ceremony LIVE: Suvendu Adhikari set to take oath as first BJP CM of Bengal today
West Bengal CM oath ceremony LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and chief ministers of NDA-ruled states are expected to attend the West Bengal swearing-in ceremony, which will take place at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata.
- 5 Mins ago‘Who would be a better choice than Suvendu Adhikari...?’: BJP leader Agnimitra Paul
- 9 Mins agoWest Bengal CM oath ceremony LIVE: ‘Bengal destroyed by communists, completely ruined by Mamata’: BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar expresses faith in PM Modi's leadership
- 11 Mins agoSuvendu Adhikari to be the first-ever BJP CM after derailing fifteen years of Mamata Banerjee's rule
- 1 Hr agoBJP leaders extend wishes as Suvendu Adhikari set to take oath as CM
West Bengal CM Oath Ceremony LIVE: In a historic political shift in West Bengal, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari is set to be sworn as the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief minister after leading the party to a landslide victory and defeating Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee in her Bhabanipur stronghold during the recently concluded Assembly elections....Read More
Adhikari, Bengal's first-ever BJP chief minister, is scheduled to take the oath on Saturday, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.
Date and time
Suvendu Adhikari's oath-taking ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at 11 am, HT earlier reported.
Where will the ceremony be held?
Suvendu will take oath as chief minister at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. He will be administered the oath by Governor R. N. Ravi.
Who all are attending Adhikari's oath ceremony?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and chief ministers of NDA-ruled states are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony, which the party hopes will underline Bengal's political transition.
Bengal elections and Mamata's ouster
The BJP won the West Bengal Assembly elections with a historic victory, securing 207 of the 264 seats. The high-stakes elections were held in two phases on April 23 and 29, while the votes were counted on May 4. As the results revealed a major setback for the TMC, Mamata alleged vote rigging and initially refused to resign. Her claim was backed by the INDIA bloc.
The Bengal Governor finally dissolved the Assembly on Thursday, which ultimately led to Mamata's ouster from power.
Notably, Suvendu's close aide, Chandranath Rath, was shot dead late on Wednesday night amid the intense post-poll political drama in Bengal.
West Bengal CM oath ceremony LIVE: ‘Who would be a better choice than Suvendu Adhikari...?’: BJP leader Agnimitra Paul
West Bengal CM oath ceremony LIVE: BJP leader Agnimitra Paul on Friday called Suvendu Adhikari a "very apt" choice for the Leader of the Legislative Party in West Bengal, asserting that he has worked tirelessly both inside and outside the Assembly over the past five years.
Speaking to ANI, Paul said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is committed to delivering what, according to her, West Bengal could not achieve in the last five years under the previous regime.
"We are extremely happy that Suvendu Adhikari is our Chief Minister, who has been unanimously elected and nominated by 207 BJP MLAs. Very apt. He is completely eligible because of the way he has fought for the last five years inside the assembly and outside the assembly. Who would be a better choice than Suvendu Adhikari? We all 207 MLAs need to work around the clock. There is no time to relax. In the next 5 years, we need to deliver what West Bengal didn't get for the last 50 years," she said. (ANI)
West Bengal CM oath ceremony LIVE: ‘Bengal destroyed by communists, completely ruined by Mamata’: BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar expresses faith in PM Modi's leadership
West Bengal CM oath ceremony LIVE: BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar on Friday said that West Bengal had been "ruined" first by the Communists, and later "completely destroyed" under former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's rule. While expressing confidence in the party's prospects under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, in bringing a wave of development in the state.
Speaking to ANI, Sarkar said, "The condition of Bengal had already been made miserable by the communists, and after that, Mamata Banerjee completely destroyed it. Today is a happy day. We have faith that if PM Modi is there, it is possible."
In Patna, LJP (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary congratulated BJP leaders in West Bengal, stating that the party is set to form its first government in the state after a long struggle.
"To the senior BJP leaders in Bengal who worked very hard in the Bengal elections, and as the BJP government is going to be formed in Bengal for the first time, my heartiest congratulations. We hope that they will be able to fulfil the resolution that the BJP had taken for a fear-free Bengal and will work to develop Bengal along with Bihar," she told reporters.
The comments came after Suvendu Adhikari was chosen as the leader of the BJP legislature party during a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)
West Bengal CM oath ceremony LIVE: Suvendu Adhikari to be the first-ever BJP CM after derailing fifteen years of Mamata Banerjee's rule
West Bengal CM oath ceremony LIVE:In a historic turn, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendhu Adhikari was named as the Leader of the Legislative Assembly in West Bengal as the BJP moves ahead to form a government in the state for the first time after winning the Assembly elections 2026.
The announcement was made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, who is serving as the Central Observer for the election of the legislative party leader, after chairing a party meeting in Kolkata on Friday.
"I announce the name of Suvendu Adhikari elected as Leader of West Bengal BJP Legislative Party," Shah said. (ANI)
West Bengal CM oath ceremony LIVE: BJP leaders extend wishes as Suvendu Adhikari set to take oath as CM
West Bengal CM oath ceremony LIVE: BJP leaders on Friday extended their wishes to Suvendu Adhikari after he was named the Leader of the BJP Legislature Party in West Bengal and is poised to take the oath as the next Chief Minister of the State, following the party's victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.
Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar expressed confidence that West Bengal would transform into "Sonar Bangla" under Adhikari's leadership.
"I am very happy. Under the leadership of Suvendu da, we will turn Bengal into 'Sonar Bangla'. This achievement is the result of everyone's contribution," Majumdar said.
BJP leader Agnimitra Paul termed Adhikari a "very apt" choice for the post, asserting that he had fought tirelessly both inside and outside the Assembly over the past five years.
"We are extremely happy that Suvendu Adhikari has been unanimously elected by 207 BJP MLAs. He is the most suitable choice because of the way he has fought for the last five years, both inside and outside the Assembly. Who could be a better choice than Suvendu Adhikari? All 207 MLAs have to work round the clock. There is no time to relax. In the next five years, we must deliver what West Bengal did not receive in the last 50 years," she said. (ANI)