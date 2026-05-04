West Bengal election result LIVE: Judgement day for BJP, TMC after historic voter turnout; EC counting votes today
West Bengal election result LIVE: The assembly polls in West Bengal witnessed several incidents of Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party workers clashing despite heavy security deployed across the state. The polling was done in two phases on April 23 and April 29.
West Bengal election result LIVE: The much-anticipated results of West Bengal assembly polls, held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, will be out today following a heated campaigning battle between the incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by chief minister Mamata Banerjee, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While the TMC is aiming for a historic fourth term in the state, the BJP is looking to create history by winning in Bengal for the first time. Apart from the main rivals, BJP and TMC, other political parties are also in fray in West Bengal assembly polls, including Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist). ...Read More
With no surprises, polling in Bengal saw several incidents of violence, particularly between workers of both the rival parties and also reports of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering. This led to repolling across 15 booths in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district in Diamond Harbour and Magrahat Paschim on May 2, just two days ahead of counting. The decision of repolling was taken by the Election Commission of India following reports of EVM tampering during the second phase of polling held on Thursday, April 29.
Bengal has a total of 294 constituencies, out of which, 152 seats went to polls in the first phase on April 23 and the rest 142 seats voted in the second phase on April 29.
EC orders repoll in Falta on May 21
The Election Commission of India on Saturday ordered repolling across all 285 polling stations in West Bengal’s Falta assembly constituency following severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process during the polling that was held in the second and final phase on April 29. The repolling will be held on May 21 between 7 am and 6 pm across all poll booths, including auxiliary polling stations.
The votes of repolling in Falta will be counted on May 24. Voter turnout of 87.6 per cent was recorded in Magrahat Paschim and 86.11 per cent in Diamond Harbour till 5 pm after repolling, leading to a combined voter turnout of 86.9 per cent.
Record voter turnout in West Bengal
Polling in West Bengal during both the phases saw record voter turnout of over 90 per cent. During phase 1, Bengal recorded a whopping 93.19 per cent turnout and during phase 2, the voter turnout was 91.66 per cent. This means that the combined voter turnout in Bengal was 92.47 per cent.
EVM tampering allegations
The election commission received several complaints of EVM tampering during the second phase of polling in West Bengal. The poll body received at least 77 complaints related to EVM tampering during the second phase of voting, out of which, an official said that 32 came from Falta, 13 were received from Magrahat, 29 were received from Diamond Harbour, and three were received from Budge Budge.
Giving a glimpse into the allegations of EVM tampering, EC officials said that the buttons of a political party on EVMs were found covered with adhesive tape or blackened with ink, which prevented voters from casting their votes. In other cases, attar was applied to the buttons so that anyone pressing them could be identified by rival parties.
Mamata vs Suvendhu in Bhabanipur
Among the key candidates in frey in the West Bengal assembly polls is chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who is contesting from Bhabanipur and will face BJP's Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in a high-stakes battle. She won the seat in 2021 with a margin of around 58,000 votes and has now claimed that after the Special Intensive Revision, around 51,000 voters have been deleted from the constituency.
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- Mon, 04 May 2026 06:05:03 am
West Bengal election result LIVE: How accurate were 2021 exit polls?
West Bengal election result LIVE: In 2021, exit polls projections were deeply split, with different agencies offering sharply contrasting projections. CVoter predicted that the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) would comfortably retain power with 158 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was pegged at 115. In contrast, the Republic-CNX poll suggested a reversal, giving the BJP 143 seats and placing the TMC at 133. Axis My India pointed to an even closer contest, estimating the TMC at 130–156 seats and the BJP at 134–160, indicating that either party could surpass the majority mark of 148 in the 294-member Assembly.
However, the actual results diverged markedly from most predictions. The TMC swept the polls with 215 seats, while the BJP managed just 77.
- Mon, 04 May 2026 05:54:42 am
West Bengal Election Result LIVE: Why did Axis My India not give West Bengal projections?
West Bengal Election Result LIVE: Axis My India, one of India’s leading pollsters, chose not to publish exit poll estimates for West Bengal, citing a lack of voter response.
According to a statement released on behalf of founder Pradeep Gupta, the agency’s decision was driven by the fact that nearly 70 per cent of voters declined to participate in its survey, making projections unreliable.
- Mon, 04 May 2026 05:44:43 am
West Bengal election result LIVE: What exit polls predicted in West Bengal
West Bengal election result LIVE: While a key pollster, Axis My India, skipped projections for West Bengal entirely, others predicted a tough competition between the BJP and Trinamool, with most giving an edge to the former. Matrize and P-Marq suggested that BJP may win Bengal, ending Mamata's 15-year reign. The Poll Diary survey projected a win for the BJP with 142-171 seats, while suggesting that the TMC may trail with 99-127 seats.
The JVC exit poll predicted a tight contest between the two camps, with the TMC projected to get 131-152 seats, while the BJP getting 138-159 seats. However, People's Pulse and Janmat polls projected a TMC tide in Bengal, giving Mamata a fourth term.
- Mon, 04 May 2026 05:34:29 am
West Bengal election result LIVE: When will counting start in West Bengal
West Bengal election result LIVE: The ECI is expected to start counting of votes in West Bengal assembly polls at 8 am, with early trends expected soon after counting starts and a clearer picture of the results likely to emerge later in the day.
As per protocol, postal ballots are opened first for counting and followed by EVMs.
- Mon, 04 May 2026 05:23:27 am
West Bengal election result LIVE: Repolling ordered in West Bengal
West Bengal election result LIVE: Following allegations of EVM tampering during the second phase of polling, the Election Commission of India ordered repolling across 15 booths in South 24 Parganas district in Diamond Harbour and Magrahat Paschim, which was held on May 2.
After more allegations of irregularities, the ECI has ordered repolling across all 285 polling stations in West Bengal’s Falta assembly constituency on May 21, results for which will be out on May 24.
- Mon, 04 May 2026 05:13:11 am
West Bengal election result LIVE: When was polling held in West Bengal
West Bengal election result LIVE: Polling for high-stakes assembly election in West Bengal was held in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Out of the total 294 seats, 152 voted during the first phase while the remaining 142 seats voted in the second phase on April 29.
- Mon, 04 May 2026 04:47:24 am
West Bengal election result LIVE: Will BJP finally remove TMC from power? EC counting votes today
West Bengal election result LIVE: The counting of votes for the high-stakes West Bengal battle in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to remove the incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC) from power is scheduled to begin at 8 am today.
The Election Commission of India will begin counting of votes with postal ballots first and then move to EVMs. Bengal elections took place in two phases - on April 23 and April 29 - logging a record voter turnout of over 90 per cent.