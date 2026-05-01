West Bengal elections see bumper polling, but this state holds record for highest voting percentage

West Bengal has recorded its highest-ever voter turnout since Independence, with polling across two phases crossing the 92 per cent mark - a significant jump that places the state among the highest in the country.

Voters wait in a queue at polling booths in Baharampur and Lalbag areas of Murshidabad during the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, in Murshidabad on Thursday.(Shyamal Maitra)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The surge reflects strong electoral participation, but it still falls just short of the national record, which continues to be held by Tripura.

The 2013 assembly elections in Tripura saw a 93.61 per cent voter turnout - the highest ever recorded in any Indian state -a benchmark that remains unbeaten, according to Election Commission of India (ECI) data cited in a PTI news agency reported.

Follow here for live updates on Assembly elections 2026

What do the numbers say?

West Bengal registered a turnout of 92.67 per cent in the recent polls, surpassing states like Nagaland and Manipur, which have consistently recorded participation above 90 per cent in assembly elections over the years.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The figure also marks a sharp rise from Bengal’s previous highest turnout of 84.72 per cent recorded in 2013. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The figure also marks a sharp rise from Bengal’s previous highest turnout of 84.72 per cent recorded in 2013. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The first phase, conducted on April 23, saw a turnout of 91.78 per cent, while the second and final phase on April 29, recorded 91.71 per cent, according to Election Commission of India's data {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first phase, conducted on April 23, saw a turnout of 91.78 per cent, while the second and final phase on April 29, recorded 91.71 per cent, according to Election Commission of India's data {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Bengal records highest-ever voter turnout since independence, over 92% cast ballot A higher voter participation trend across states {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Bengal records highest-ever voter turnout since independence, over 92% cast ballot A higher voter participation trend across states {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} High voter participation trends were visible across other states as well. Assam recorded its highest-ever turnout at 85.38 per cent, while Puducherry saw 89.83 per cent voting, both setting new records. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} High voter participation trends were visible across other states as well. Assam recorded its highest-ever turnout at 85.38 per cent, while Puducherry saw 89.83 per cent voting, both setting new records. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tamil Nadu, where polling was held across all 234 constituencies, registered an 84.69 per cent turnout, improving on its previous high of 78.29 per cent in 2011.

Women voters played a key role in driving participation. In West Bengal, 92.69 per cent of women voters turned out in the first phase, compared to 90.92 per cent of men. Overall, women’s participation stood at 85.76 per cent, higher than men at 83.57 per cent.

Tamil Nadu has an electorate of 5.73 crore voters, while West Bengal has around 3.6 crore voters, with polling conducted in two phases.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON