Bengal records highest-ever voter turnout since independence, over 92% cast ballot

West Bengal has recorded its highest-ever voter turnout since Independence, with polling in both phases witnessing over 92 per cent participation, as the state now awaits exit polls and final results. People show their Voter ID card to cast vote on 2nd phase and final phase of West Bengal Assembly Election in Kolkata, April 29, 2026. (Samir Jana/ HT photo)

Sharing the development chief election commissioner of India Gyanesh Kumar said, “Highest ever percentage of polling in West Bengal in both Phase I & II since Independence - Chunav ka Parv, Paschim Bengal ka Garv.”

The first phase, conducted on April 23, saw a turnout of 91.78 per cent, while the second and final phase on April 29, recorded 91.71 per cent, according to Election Commission of India's data

TMC vs BJP battle The contest in the state is primarily being seen as a direct fight between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP. With both parties projecting confidence after the first phase, the high turnout has only intensified claims and counterclaims.

The unusually high participation has become a key talking point, with both major political players interpreting it in their favour.

While the Trinamool Congress (TMC) expressed confidence in a strong showing, saying it will win at least 100 of the 152 seats that went to polls in the first phase, the BJP maintained it is confident of winning 110 seats in the same phase.

More than 2.22 crore voters were eligible to cast their votes in final phase, including 1,64,35,627 men and 1,57,37,418 women, reflecting a massive electorate in key battleground constituencies.

Key constituencies and past performance Among the most closely watched seats in the second phase were Bhabanipur and Tollyganj. These constituencies fall within a region where the TMC performed strongly in the 2021 Assembly elections, winning 123 out of 142 seats.

For the BJP, this phase represents an opportunity to expand its footprint among the urban “bhadralok” voters and the Matua community. For the TMC, the focus remains on retaining its dominance in the region to secure a fourth consecutive term for chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

The counting of votes and results will take place on May 4.