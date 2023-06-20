Panchayat poll helpline: TMC accuses governor of running parallel administration

West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has accused governor C V Ananda Bose of running a parallel administration over his move to set up a 24-hour helpline for reporting pre-panchayat poll violence.

West Bengal governor C V Ananda Bose at the control room set up ahead of the panchayat election. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The governor has no jurisdiction to run a parallel administration. The filing of nomination [between June 9 and 15] was largely peaceful. But the governor will not say a word on that. He is encouraging the opposition parties,” said TMC leader Kunal Ghosh on Monday.

TMC workers have been among seven people who died across four districts in the run-up to the polls on July 8. Opposition parties have complained that their candidates were pressured to withdraw from the polls. The deadline for withdrawing the nominations ends on Tuesday.

Bose visited violence-hit Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district on June 16 before setting up the helpline called Peace Room on Monday. A section of the media visited the Peace Room. An officer on special duty to Bose has been deputed to oversee the helpline. Seven people are manning the helpline that received 500 calls until Monday afternoon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The complaints are being forwarded to the government and the state election commission,” Bose said. He maintained violence is a reality. “Certain statements coming from survivors of the violence are a fact. There are complaints that many people were not allowed to file nominations. We want to establish peace so that the common man can go to the polls without fear.’

He said the Peace Room was set up because “miscreants” have opened war rooms. “Once peace is established and people are convinced that there is no need for the Peace Room, it will be shut.”

He evaded a question as hypothetical on whether he will submit a report to the President or the Union government over the complaints being received. He responded to the TMC’s allegation that he is biased, saying he was so towards the people. “I do not want filtered information. That is why I go to the people and listen to them. I want to be a ground-zero governor.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Retired Supreme Court judge Asok Kumar Ganguly said the Constitution does not permit a governor to run a parallel administration but the situation has left Bose with no alternative. “The administration is run by an elected government. Since this government has failed to maintain peace, the governor is making some effort to help the people. Does TMC, which questions the governor’s constitutional rights, follow the Constitution which says it is the government’s job to safeguard people’s right to franchise?”

He referred to murders and intimidation during the filing of nominations and said the high court ordered the state to deploy central paramilitary forces but it approached the Supreme Court to challenge the order.

State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sukanta Majumdar, who took over two dozen people candidates to the governor’s house on Monday, said these people were assaulted and driven out of their homes because they dared to defy the TMC and file nominations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday TMC leader Arabul Islam, his son, Hakimul, and 18 others were booked on the complaint of the family of an Indian Secular Front (ISF) worker killed in Bhangar on June 15. No arrest was made until Monday evening.

Two TMC workers were also killed at Bhangar on June 15. Police said seven people were arrested in this case.

Nawsad Siddique, the ISF legislator from Bhangar who has blamed TMC for the violence, said he is willing to ask his candidates to withdraw if chief minister Mamata Banerjee approaches him.

“Establishing peace is of paramount importance. Families of those who died are ravaged. If the chief minister asks me, I will talk to my candidates. I will ask them to withdraw for the sake of peace,” Siddique said

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), workers have also been among those killed.

But the Congress and CPI(M) also questioned the utility of the helpline. “If the governor is so concerned then why is he not convening a meeting with the government?” asked CPI(M) leader Md Salim.

State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the helpline will serve no purpose. “If the governor wants to establish the rule of law, he should talk to either the Union government or the state.”