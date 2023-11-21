West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose claims 'snooping in Raj Bhavan' citing 'reliable information'

Kolkata: Amid growing strain in his relationship with the Trinamool government, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has alleged “snooping” attempts in Raj Bhavan, his official residence. Bose claimed on Tuesday he had "reliable information" about “snooping” in the governor's house in Kolkata. Kolkata: West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose speaks during a press conference at the Governor House. (PTI)

Bose said the matter had been brought to the notice of the concerned authorities.

"It is a fact. I had reliable information about snooping in Raj Bhavan. That issue has been flagged to the concerned authorities. I will wait and watch," Bose told PTI.

Bose, however, didn't elaborate on who could be behind the alleged snooping attempt.

Like his predecessor, Bose has been having a strained relationship with the state government over a host of issues.

Earlier this month, Bose sought a report from the university on the installation of new plaques with Rabindranath Tagore's name. He also renamed the North Gate of Raj Bhavan as 'Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore Gate’. This came after some plaques had been installed inside the campus sans Tagore's name, triggering a massive controversy.

On November 16, Bose alleged there was a culture of violence in Bengal politics. Reacting to the murder of a TMC worker, he had said, "Law will take its course. We will certainly take strong action against it and Raj Bhavan will also be doing its duty. Strict action should be taken against violence. It requires not only legal action but also social measures. Violence is influencing the politics of Bengal. This culture of violence must stop".

Before that, West Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee had pointed out delay in approval of bills on the part of the governor.

"Since 2011, a total of 22 bills have been awaiting approval at Raj Bhavan. Three Bills have remained unresolved from 2011 to 2016, four from 2016 to 2021, and 15 from 2021 until now. Among these, six bills are currently under CV Anand Bose's review," he said on November 7.

Bose later said no bill was pending with him, except those needing clarification from the state government or under the consideration of courts.

Bose and the state government have had confrontation on issues linked to the appointment of university VCs, the state's foundation day, the withholding of MGNREGA dues by the Centre and political violence.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

