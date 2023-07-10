West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023 LIVE: Repolling ends at 696 polling booths

West Bengal Panchayat election 2023 Live Updates: The State Election Commission (SEC) announced re-polling at 697 booths in 19 districts following the meeting of the commission on Sunday evening during which it took stock of vote-tampering and violence across the state. The SEC declared the polling “void” in those 19 districts. The poll results are scheduled to be announced on July 11.

Re-polling for the West Bengal Panchayat Election is underway(PTI)

At least 19 people were killed during the three-tier panchayat elections in 20 districts after sporadic violence broke out in several parts of north and south Bengal - including Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Murshidabad, Malda, Howrah, South 24 Parganas, and East Burdwan. A TMC worker also died after being injured in a bomb explosion at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district.