Trinamool worker dies in crude-bomb blast in Bengal's North 24 Parganas: Report

A Trinamool Congress worker was killed after a crude bomb he was making exploded in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district Monday, state police have said. The blast and death comes days before panchayat elections scheduled for July 8.

Earlier, six people were injured in a clash between workers or two parties at Gosaba in South 24 Parganas. (Representational Image)(HT_PRINT)

However, according to the victim's family, the Trinamool worker was murdered and his hands chopped off; they have claimed he was coming home after attending a party meeting when he was hit on the head and killed.

Governor to visit 2nd Trinamool worker's family

Meanwhile, Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose is due to visit Basanti in South 24 Parganas district to meet the family of another Trinamool worker who died; he was shot dead on Saturday.

On Saturday Bose also visited some violence-hit areas in Cooch Behar district after clashes following last month's announcement of panchayat polling dates.

BJP leader's body recovered

In another incident, police recovered the body of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Bankim Hansda from Bodo area of Purulia district, news agency ANI said.

More violence in Bengal

Six people were injured in a clash between workers of two parties at Gosaba in South 24 Parganas during campaigning. A BJP candidate was allegedly beaten by Trinamool workers at Dantan in West Midnapore.

At least 11 persons have been killed and dozens have been injured in politics-related violence in Bengal so far. The Calcutta High Court has directed the state poll panel to deploy central forces in all districts to prevent further violence.

The HC asked the poll body to deploy security personnel in greater numbers than the 2013 election, when over 82,000 paramilitary personnel were stationed. The West Bengal State Election Commission has sought 822 companies of central forces from the ministry of home affairs.

