Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Railway ministry blames land acquisition hurdles for delays in West Bengal projects

PTI |
Dec 21, 2024 04:13 PM IST

Railway projects in West Bengal face delays due to land acquisition, with only 21% of needed land acquired.

The Ministry of Railways has reported significant delays in several railway infrastructure projects across West Bengal, primarily due to challenges in land acquisition, an official statement said.

Significant delays have been reported by the Ministry of Railways in a number of West Bengali railway infrastructure projects.(PTI)
Significant delays have been reported by the Ministry of Railways in a number of West Bengali railway infrastructure projects.(PTI)

Despite a substantial increase in funding, with allocations rising three times from 4,380 crore during 2009-14 to 13,941 crore in 2024-25, the pace of project execution remains hindered, the ministry statement said.

Also read: West Bengal: Four members of a family killed in road accident in Cooch Behar

As of April 1, 2024, there are 43 railway projects in West Bengal, encompassing 4,479 km and costing 60,168 crore. These projects, which fall fully or partly within West Bengal under the Eastern, South Eastern, and North East Frontier Railways, involve new lines and modernisation efforts.

Of these, 1,655 km have been commissioned, with a capex outgo of 20,434 crore up to March 2024.

The ministry stated that acquisition remains a significant bottleneck as out of the total 3,040 hectares required, only 640 hectares (21 per cent) have been acquired, leaving a balance of 2,400 hectares (79 per cent) yet to be secured.

It said the Railways acquires land for its projects through state governments.

Railways pointed out some key projects experiencing delays due to land acquisition issues include: Nabadwipghat-Nabadwipdham new line (10 km): requires 106.86 hectares; only 0.17 hectares acquired. Chandaneshwar-Jaleswar new line (41 km): requires 158 hectares; no land acquired to date. Naihati-Ranaghat third line (36 km): requires 87.83 hectares; only 0.09 hectares acquired. Balurghat-Hilli new line (30 km): requires 156.38 hectares; 67.38 hectares acquired. Bypasses at Sainthia (5 km) and Sitarampur (7 km): require 22.28 hectares; but only 2.22 hectares could be acquired.

The completion of railway projects depends on various factors, including prompt land acquisition by state governments, forest clearances, cost-sharing deposits, shifting of utilities, statutory clearances, geological and topographical conditions, law and order situations, and climatic conditions affecting the number of working months available annually, the ministry said.

The ministry emphasises that while the government is prepared to execute these projects, their success heavily relies on the support and cooperation of the West Bengal government in expediting land acquisition processes, the statement said.

Also read: Union railway minister blames Himachal govt for delay in two rail projects

Railways said to address these challenges, the ministry has implemented measures such as establishing Gati Shakti units, prioritising projects, increasing fund allocations for priority projects, delegating powers at the field level, closely monitoring progress, and regularly coordinating with state governments and relevant authorities to expedite land acquisition and clearances.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On