TMC seeks permission for demonstrations against Union government in Delhi

West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has sought police permission for three sit-in demonstrations against the Union government in Delhi on October 2 and 3 to press for the demand of release of funds under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee held a sit-in demonstration in Kolkata in March demanding the release of central funds. (Hindustan Times)

The party was earlier denied permission for a sit-in demonstration between September 30 and October 4 at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan.

TMC Parliament member Derek O’Brien wrote three letters to New Delhi’s Parliament Street police station on August 31 for permission for demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, outside Union rural development minister Giriraj Singh’s residence and the Krishi Bhavan.

Bengal minister Shashi Panja said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost the 2021 assembly elections and is now taking revenge. “MGNREGA funds have been blocked since December 2021. The TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has announced a sit-in to protest against this.”

He said the Delhi Police, which reports to the Union home ministry, were yet to give them permission. “We are waiting. This is undemocratic. TMC is going to protest against this.”

Banerjee in April suggested an indefinite sit-in protest in Delhi. On July 21, he announced TMC will hold a rally on October 2 in Delhi.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee held a sit-in demonstration in central Kolkata in March demanding the release of central funds. She said she will hold another demonstration outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence.

BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya said it was up to the Delhi Police whether they grant permission for TMC’s protests. “...in West Bengal, even the leader of the opposition in the assembly has to move the high court to get permission to hold a rally.”

