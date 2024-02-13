Western disturbances to bring isolated rainfall to northern plains today: IMD

A western disturbance is impacting the Western Himalayan region, and its induced cyclonic circulation is lying over south Haryana and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels, due to which light isolated rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and isolated light rainfall over Haryana and East Rajasthan on Tuesday, said the India Meteorological Department. Minimum temperatures are in the range of 7-12 degree C over most parts of northern plains. (Representative Image)

A fresh western disturbance is likely to cause scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall over the Western Himalayan region during February 17 to 19 and isolated rainfall over adjoining plains on February 18 and 19. Dense fog is likely to prevail in morning hours in isolated pockets of Odisha on February 14 and 15.

Meanwhile, under the influence of the anticyclone over the north Bay of Bengal, moisture is penetrating into east central and east India from the Bay of Bengal in the lower tropospheric levels. This is likely to cause isolated/scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning activity and hailstorms in isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand on February 13; and thunderstorms and lightning in isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal and Sikkim on February 14. Light to moderate isolated rainfall is also very likely over Odisha during February 13 to 16.

“Two unexpected atmospheric features are causing untimely weather activity: a shifted seasonal anticyclone over the Bay of Bengal and a broad cyclonic circulation in #Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and #Maharashtra. #Skymet #Forecast #WeatherUpdate,” Private met forecaster, Skymet Weather said on X.

Minimum temperatures are in the range of 7-12 degree C over most parts of northern plains. These are normal over many parts of northwest India and above normal over rest parts of north India. Today, the lowest minimum temperature of 6.1 degree C has been reported at Amritsar (Punjab).

Dense to very dense fog is observed in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Dense fog in isolated pockets of Odisha. Hailstorms were recorded at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh. Light to moderate rainfall occurred at some places over East Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.