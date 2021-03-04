Wet spell likely over NW India this weekend: IMD

Many parts of northwest India are likely to receive rain and thunderstorm on March 6 and 7 under the influence of a Western Disturbance, according to India Meteorological Department.

A fresh Western Disturbance (WD) is very likely to affect Western Himalayan region from the night of March 5 [Friday] and adjoining plains of Northwest India from the night of March 6 [Saturday].

Under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall or snowfall is very likely over Western Himalayan region (Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) during March 6 and 7. Snowfall is also likely over higher reaches in these regions.

Isolated heavy rainfall and snowfall are very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on March 6 and 7 and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on March 7.

Thunderstorm with lightning and hail is very likely at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on March 6 and 7. Light rain or drizzle with lightning and hail is very likely over the northern plains also--over Punjab on March 6 and 7 and over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh on March 7.

“The approaching WD is intense. We are expecting light rain and thunderstorms in parts of northern plains also especially Punjab and northern Haryana. In Delhi, there may be light rain on March 7. Temperatures will increase till March 7 and then drop by a couple of degrees when the WD moves away. There are good winds also over NW India blowing at about 20 kmph now,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre.

The maximum temperatures are likely to remain between 28-33 degrees C over most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh during the next 4-5 days.