‘We’ve left her to her fate’: Meghalaya honeymoon murder accused Sonam Raghuvanshi's family after bail

Meghalaya honeymoon murder case accused Sonam Raghuvanshi’s family has publicly distanced itself from her days after she was granted bail by a court in the north-eastern state.

Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of murdering her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.(X)

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Her elder brother, Govind Raghuvanshi, made it clear that the family will neither support her legally nor accept her back home, underlining a complete breakdown of ties in the aftermath of the case.

“I had no knowledge of Sonam's bail plea. I learned the news of her bail from the media. I have not appointed a lawyer to assist my sister,” PTI news agency quoted Govind, an Indore-based businessman, as saying.

Also Read | Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of killing husband during Meghalaya honeymoon, granted bail

‘Travelled due to court orders’: says brother

His statement comes even as their father, Devi Singh Raghuvanshi, was seen in Shillong completing formalities related to Sonam’s release. Addressing this, Govind claimed his father had travelled there under “court orders” and had since returned, the report added.

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{{^usCountry}} “We have left Sonam to her own fate. Our family is clear that it would not keep Sonam at our home here,” he reiterated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have left Sonam to her own fate. Our family is clear that it would not keep Sonam at our home here,” he reiterated. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The case dates back to May 23 last year, when transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi went missing during his honeymoon in Meghalaya. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case dates back to May 23 last year, when transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi went missing during his honeymoon in Meghalaya. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} His mutilated body was found on June 2 in a deep gorge near a waterfall in Sohra, in the East Khasi Hills district. Investigators later arrested Sonam, along with several others, including her alleged boyfriend, on charges of conspiring to murder her husband. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His mutilated body was found on June 2 in a deep gorge near a waterfall in Sohra, in the East Khasi Hills district. Investigators later arrested Sonam, along with several others, including her alleged boyfriend, on charges of conspiring to murder her husband. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Meghalaya honeymoon murder case: Sonam gets bail; court says arrest grounds not told Raja Raghuvanshi's brother says ‘fear for his life’ now {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Meghalaya honeymoon murder case: Sonam gets bail; court says arrest grounds not told Raja Raghuvanshi's brother says ‘fear for his life’ now {{/usCountry}}

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The latest remarks from Govind come amid escalating tensions between the two families following Sonam’s bail. Raja Raghuvanshi’s elder brother, Vipin, has alleged that he fears for his life from Sonam and her associates, and accused her family of betrayal and dishonesty.

Responding to these claims, Govind said he was “speechless” and maintained that Raja’s family is free to pursue any legal recourse.

Notably, shortly after Sonam’s arrest on June 9, 2025, Govind had visited Raja’s residence, where he was seen breaking down and consoling the victim’s mother.

At the time, he had asserted that his family had severed all ties with Sonam and had vowed to seek the death penalty for her.

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