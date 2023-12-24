WFI's Sanjay Singh to talk to PM Modi, Centre, will ‘explore legal options’ if…

New Delhi: Sanjay Singh, the newly elected chief of the Wrestling Federation of India who was suspended by the Centre today, has said that members of the governing council will speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modito get the suspension revoked. He, however, in another interview, said the suspended governing council can even take legal recourse if discussions with the government don't elicit a favourable response. The reactions came after the Centre reportedly asked the Indian Olympic Association to set up an ad-hoc panel to manage the affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India. Sanjay Singh, who was elected as the new Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, speaks to the media regarding the suspension of the newly elected body of the WFI by the Union Sports Ministry.(ANI)

Singh, a close associate of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, told PTI that the newly formed association hadn't flouted any rules and will seek revocation of the suspension from the government.

Days after wrestler Sakshi Malik retired and wrestler Bajrang Punia symbolically returned his Padma Shri to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the election of Sanjay Singh, the sports ministry today suspended the WFI for not following the rules while declaring dates for the U15 and U20 National Championships in Gonda, UP.

Several ace wrestlers have been protesting against Brij Bhushan for over a year, saying the latter had sexually harassed women wrestlers. Under pressure, Bhushan had to step down from the post of the WFI chief earlier this year.

"We are seeking time from the sports minister and request that the suspension be lifted. If the issue is not resolved through dialogue, we could explore legal options," Sanjay Singh told PTI.

"We will explain that we have followed rules in taking decisions. We will present the proof. Whatever decisions were taken, were taken by consensus. It was not my personal decision. 24 state associations had given affidavits and we have got e-mails, we have everything in writing," the sports administrator added.

Meanwhile, he told ANI that members of the governing body will talk to PM Modi and the sports minister.

"We will speak to the Central government, we will speak to PM Modi and the Sports Minister. The future of children is getting ruined, some members of the executive committee will go and talk," said Sanjay.

Sanjay Singh said he did indeed share a bond of friendship with MP Singh. He said the MP has retired; hence, the federation should be allowed to run smoothly.

"When the New Federation was formed, he (Brijbhushan Singh) was sent off and today he said that he has retired from wrestling, Sakshi Malik has also retired...both of them have retired, so now both should let the federation run peacefully, wrestling has stopped, every time nationals come, activities are stopped, He (Brijbushan Singh) and I are from different communities, then how can we be relatives? When he was the president of the federation, I was joint secretary, there has been a bond and friendship from that time between us," he added.

Meanwhile, Punia said he will not take back the Padma Shri award if justice is delivered.

"Now that I have returned it, I am not going to take it back. The honour of our sisters and daughters is bigger than any award. All of you have seen what is happening," the Tokyo Games bronze medal winner told PTI.

"I will think about taking it back only after justice is delivered. The matter is in court and we are waiting for justice," he added.

