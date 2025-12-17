What are the new dog ownership rules in Dehradun that can lead to FIR in bite case? Details

In news that would increase the headache for dog lovers in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun, new rules stipulate that if a pet dog ends up biting someone, an FIR will be registered against the owner of the canine. The Dehradun Dog Licensing Bylaws-2025 will come into effect after publication in the official gazette.(Representational)

According to the news agency PTI, the Dehradun Municipal Corporation has come out with newly formulated rules regarding dog ownership in the city, following repeated incidents of dog attacks, particularly by breeds such as Rottweilers, which are considered aggressive.

The rules will come into effect after publication in the official gazette.

What are the new dog ownership rules in Dehradun?

Under the Dehradun Dog Licensing Bylaws-2025, as reported by PTI, a mandatory challan action will be taken if the pet dog ends up biting someone. In addition to the challan, the rules stipulate that an FIR can also be registered against the owner in such cases.

The municipal corporation will also have the authority to take the dog into its custody.

According to the rules, it will be mandatory to obtain a licence for any pet dogs older than three months. Such a license issued by the authorities will be valid for one year from the date of registration or renewal.

Submission of an anti-rabies vaccination certificate issued by a veterinarian will be mandatory at the time of registration.

Dog attack case in Dehradun

In one case of a dog attack in Dehradun, a Rottweiler attacked an auto driver during an argument with the pet's owner in the Brooks and Wood Colony area of Doon Vihar last month.

The incident occurred when the dog's owner, identified as Rohit, allegedly released the leash of his pet during a heated exchange with an auto driver, identified as Deep Narayan Yadav, an unnamed police officer told ETV Bharat.

Police said that Rohit was walking his Rottweiler on Rajpur Road on Tuesday when he got into an argument with Yadav. In anger, Rohit unleashed his dog, which bit the driver on the leg. The victim managed to escape after struggling with the dog and immediately went to the Jakhan police station to file a complaint, the report added.

The Dehradun Municipal Corporation officials found that the Rottweiler had not been registered. The Corporation imposed an on-the-spot fine of ₹5,000 on Rohit and issued a strict warning. The owner then registered the dog and was instructed to get it sterilised within three months.