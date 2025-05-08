What Asaduddin Owaisi said against Pakistan in all-party meeting on Operation Sindoor

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, after attending an all-party meeting called by the government on Operation Sindoor on Thursday, said he demanded that a global campaign should be launched against The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba. He also demanded action targeting Pakistan's already beleaguered economy by pushing the country into the FATF grey list. All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi speaks to media.(ANI file photo)

Pakistan was delisted from the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) document after four years in 2022. FATF is a global watchdog that monitors terror financing.

Owaisi asked the central government to push the USA to designate TRF as a terrorist organisation.

"I have complimented our armed forces and the government for Operation Sindoor. I also suggested that we should run a global campaign against The Resistance Front (TRF). I also suggested that the government should request the USA to designate it (TRF) as a terrorist organisation. We should also make efforts to grey-list Pakistan in FATF," he said after the meeting.

What Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Rijiju said

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said the opposition extended its support to the government.

"In the meeting, we heard what they (Centre) had to say. They also said that certain confidential information cannot be shared outside. We told them that we are all with the government," he said.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi seconded Kharge.

"We have extended our full support to the government. As Mallikarjun Kharge ji said, they (the government) said that there are a few things that we don't want to discuss," he said.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh told the all-party meeting that at least 100 terrorists were killed in Indian strikes under Operation Sindoor, PTI reported, citing sources.

After the all-party meeting, union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said all parties displayed political maturity and backed the government against Pakistan.

"The meeting was chaired by defence minister Rajnath Singh, who briefed everyone about Operation Sindoor, and all the leaders gave their suggestions. All the leaders have shown maturity at a time when we are all working together. Everyone has hailed and congratulated the armed forces for Operation Sindoor, and said that we will support the government and armed forces. We have received a few suggestions as well," he said.

With inputs from ANI