Hina Rabbani Khan calls India rogue state, prompts Priyanka Chaturvedi's ‘Osama’ dig

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday rebuked former Pakistan foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar for calling India a "rogue state", saying the world knows that Pakistan is a rogue nation because it harboured several terrorists, including Osama Bin Laden and Maulana Masood Azhar. Former Pakistan foreign minister, Hina Rabbani Khar.(X)

"Ask any 3-year-old child across the world about a rogue nation, and they will tell you that it's Pakistan. From Osama Bin Laden to Maulana Masood Azhar to Dawood, from LeT to JeM and its offshoots - all found in Pakistani territory. Talking of the rule of law, when did rogues ever understand the rule-based world?" she wrote on X.

India on Wednesday morning targeted nine terrorist sites inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) with precision strikes. The action was taken in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed on April 22.

Reacting to India's strikes against terrorists, Hina Rabbani Khar called the country self-deluded, accusing it of destroying regional peace.

“It pains me to say this as someone who, as FM of Pakistan in 2011-13, called herself an indefatigable optimist on regional peace. The truth is, India of today is a rogue state that feels it has impunity from international law, order, norms, and humanitarian laws. It is trying to establish that it can cross all red lines of international law and face no retribution,” she wrote on X.

"This type of self-delusion is what destroys regional and international peace. I understand that all nations are so embroiled in internal issues that no one thinks of this as a new norm setting of cross-border behaviour. Make no mistake. As a country that still believes in international law and order and the UN charter and UNSC resolutions, Pakistan has come to the limit of displaying restraint and responsible behaviour even under exceptional provocation," she added.

After India's action against terrorists, Pakistan pounded civilian areas in India with artillery fire, killing 13 people and injuring 59.

On Wednesday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said India's intelligence agencies have indicated that further attacks against India are impending.

"Our intelligence indicated that further attacks against India are impending. Thus, compulsion, both to deter and prevent and hence earlier this morning, India exercised its right to respond to deter such more cross-border terrorism...Our actions were measured and non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible. They focused on dismantling terrorists' infrastructure," he said.