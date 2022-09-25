What Ashok Gehlot said amid buzz about him quitting as Rajasthan CM. Watch

Ashok Gehlot, who has emerged as a frontrunner in the Congress presidential elections, on Sunday cleared the air amid buzz around him quitting as the chief minister of Rajasthan if he wins the presidential election. The senior leader of the grand old party would be expected to leave the chief minister's chair because of the Congress’s “one party, one post” rule in case of a win in the presidential election due next month.

On Sunday, speaking to the reporters ahead of a critical party meeting at his residence, Ashok Gehlot said: “I have made this clear earlier too. If it was under my control, for 40 years, I would continue to hold posts.”

“But even without any posts, I would continue to work for an atmosphere of peace and love,” he added.

Gehlot, Sachin Pilot and several other top leaders are expected to attend a crucial Congress legislative party (CLP) meeting at his residence on Sunday evening. Sachin Pilot's name is doing rounds as a potential candidate for his successor.

"I am here to meet the MLAs, and I can tell their opinion only after meeting them," Mallikarjun Kharge was quoted as saying by news agency ANI after his arrival in Jaipur to attend the meeting.

Apart from Gehlot, the other leader whose name has emerged in the Congress presidential race is Shashi Tharoor. His representatives on Saturday formalised the process.

Meanwhile, Gehlot had earlier this week confirmed that the Gandhis would not be fighting the presidential elections.

(With inputs from ANI)

