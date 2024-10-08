What did exit polls predict for BJP and Congress-NC ahead of Haryana, J&K election results 2024?
Most exit polls had predicted an easy win for the Congress in Haryana and gave an edge to the Congress-NC in Jammu and Kashmir in assembly elections 2024.
Early trends from counting of votes on Tuesday, October 8, showed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is well ahead of the Congress and crossed the halfway mark in Haryana, but is trailing behind the Congress-National Congress alliance in Jammu and Kashmir.
Most exit polls had predicted an easy win for the Congress party in Haryana and gave an edge to the Congress-NC in Jammu and Kashmir in the assembly elections 2024.
Follow LIVE updates Election Results
According to the Election Commission's website at 11am, the BJP was leading on 49 seats, the Congress ahead in 35 of the 90 seats in Haryana. The majority mark is 45. The Indian National Lok Dal was leading on 1 seat, while the Aam Aadmi Party is yet to start.
As votes were counted for assembly elections held last month, the early trends showed the saffron party headed for defeat in Jammu and Kashmir. If the trends hold, the Congress may well have to settle for a loss in the heartland state and a ‘second partner win’ in the union territory.
The BJP has been in power in Haryana since 2014 with Manohar Lal Khattar as chief minister for over nine years. The BJP's second term in office in 2019 was in alliance with the JJP, with Dushyant Singh Chautala as deputy chief minister. Khattar and Chautala quit in March ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, making way for Nayab Singh Saini, a prominent OBC face of the BJP, as chief minister. Chautala's JJP also snapped ties with the BJP.
What did exit polls for Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir elections 2024 predict?
Several exit polls on last week predicted a clear majority for the Congress in Haryana and gave an edge to its alliance with the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir, with the regional partner emerging as the single largest party.
- 'Dainik Bhaskar' predicted the Congress getting 44-54 seats and the BJP 15-29 seats in the 90-member Haryana Assembly. Dainik Bhaskar pegged the National Conference (NC)-Congress alliance at 35-40 and the BJP at 20-25 in Jammu and Kashmir, while Axis My India polls gave NC-Congress between 35 and 45 seats, the BJP in the range of 24-34 and others 4-10 seats.
- The C-Voter-India Today polls gave Congress 50-58 seats and the BJP 20-28 seats in Haryana, while the Republic Bharat-Matrize polls put the Congress tally even higher at 55-62 seats as against the BJP's 18-24. In Jammu and Kashmir, the C-Voter-India Today survey put the National Conference-Congress alliance at 40-48 seats and the BJP at 27-32 seats in the 90-member assembly of the Union Territory.
- The Red Mike-Datansh exit poll gave the Congress 50-55 seats in Haryana and the BJP at 20-25, while Dhruv Research pegged the Congress at 50-64 and the BJP at 22-32.
- Peoples' Pulse exit poll gave the Congress 49-60 seats and the BJP 20-32 seats in Haryana. Most exit polls pegged the INLD's tally higher than that of the JJP, while others were seen getting up to 10 seats. Peoples' Pulse saw the NC-Congress alliance getting 46-50 seats as against the BJP's 23-27, while Republic-Gulistan put the NC-Congress tally at 31-36 as against the BJP's 28-30.
- In different polls, the PDP was seen winning between five and 12 seats, while others were also seen bagging four-16 seats.
Get real-time updates on the Election result Live, Haryana election result 2024 live and Jammu and Kashmir election results 2024 live.