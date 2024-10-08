What did exit polls predict for BJP and Congress-NC ahead of Haryana, J&K election results 2024?

Early trends from counting of votes on Tuesday, October 8, showed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is well ahead of the Congress and crossed the halfway mark in Haryana, but is trailing behind the Congress-National Congress alliance in Jammu and Kashmir. Exit polls 2024 showed a clear win for Congress in Haryana, Cong-National Congress alliance in J&K. (PTI)

Most exit polls had predicted an easy win for the Congress party in Haryana and gave an edge to the Congress-NC in Jammu and Kashmir in the assembly elections 2024.

According to the Election Commission's website at 11am, the BJP was leading on 49 seats, the Congress ahead in 35 of the 90 seats in Haryana. The majority mark is 45. The Indian National Lok Dal was leading on 1 seat, while the Aam Aadmi Party is yet to start.

As votes were counted for assembly elections held last month, the early trends showed the saffron party headed for defeat in Jammu and Kashmir. If the trends hold, the Congress may well have to settle for a loss in the heartland state and a ‘second partner win’ in the union territory.

The BJP has been in power in Haryana since 2014 with Manohar Lal Khattar as chief minister for over nine years. The BJP's second term in office in 2019 was in alliance with the JJP, with Dushyant Singh Chautala as deputy chief minister. Khattar and Chautala quit in March ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, making way for Nayab Singh Saini, a prominent OBC face of the BJP, as chief minister. Chautala's JJP also snapped ties with the BJP.

What did exit polls for Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir elections 2024 predict?

Several exit polls on last week predicted a clear majority for the Congress in Haryana and gave an edge to its alliance with the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir, with the regional partner emerging as the single largest party.