What G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration says on Ukraine: Today’s era not of war

ByHT News Desk
Sep 09, 2023 04:43 PM IST

G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration says the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible.

India achieved a milestone in its G20 presidency as all leaders agreed to the New Delhi Declaration after India changed the text on Ukraine. There have been several rounds of negotiation without any consensus on the text on Ukraine. India on Saturday shared a new text on theUkraine crisis for the joint statement. “Friends, we have just got good news. With the hard work of our teams, and with the cooperation of you all, there is consensus on the New Delhi G20 Summit Leaders Declaration,” Modi said in a brief televised statement during the second session of the summit, speaking in Hindi.

As shared by the MEA, here is what the declaration says on Ukraine:

‘Use or threat of use of nuclear weapons inadmissible’

 

“Concerning the war in Ukraine, while recalling the discussion in Bali, we reiterated our national positions and resolutions adopted at the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly and underscored that all states must act in a manner consistent with the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter in its entirety. In line with the UN Charter, all states must refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state. The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible.”

‘War in Ukraine’

“We highlighted the human suffering and negative added impacts of the war in Ukraine with regard to global food and energy security, supply chains, macro-financial stability, inflation and growth, which has complicated the policy environment for countries, especially developing and least developed countries which are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic disruption which has derailed progress towards the SDGs. There were different views and assessments of the situation.”

Today’s era must not be of war

“We call on all states to uphold the principles of international law including territorial integrity and sovereignty, international humanitarian law, and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability. The peaceful resolution of conflicts, and efforts to address crises as well as diplomacy and dialogue are critical. We will unite in our endeavour to address the adverse impact of the war on the global economy and welcome all relevant and constructive initiatives that support a comprehensive, just, and durable peace in Ukraine that will uphold all the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter for the promotion of peaceful, friendly, and good neighbourly relations among nations in the spirit of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’.”

