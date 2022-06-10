Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
What is Anocovax, India's first Covid-19 vaccine for animals?
india news

What is Anocovax, India's first Covid-19 vaccine for animals?

Anocovax vaccine is safe for dogs, lions, leopards, mice and rabbits and offers protection against both Delta and Omicron.
Anocovax neutralises both Delta and Omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2 in animals. (Representative image)
Published on Jun 10, 2022 08:51 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

India now has a Covid-19 vaccine to protect animals from infection. Anocovax has been developed by Haryana's ICAR-National Research Centre on Equines. The vaccine offers protection against both Delta and Omicron variants of the infection, the institute said as agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar launched Anocovax, the country's first indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccine for animals. The institute also launched antibody detection kits for animals.

5 things to know about Anocovax and other kits

1. The institute said the Anocovax vaccine is safe for dogs, lions, leopards, mice and rabbits.

2. The vaccine is an inactivated SARS-Cov-2 Delta (Covid-19) vaccine. It also contains Alhydrogel as an adjuvant.

3. The vaccine is effective against both Delta and Omicron variants.

4. A kit has been developed to detect the antibody in animals against SARS-CoV-2. CAN-CoV-2 ELISA kit is a sensitive and specific nucleocapsid protein-based indirect ELISA kit.

5. The antibody detection kit is made in India and a patent has been filed for it.

While initial studies were unsure about whether animals, especially pets, contract Covid or not. Studies have revealed pets can contract Covid from their owners through close contact. But there has been no evidence that humans can get Covid from the,.

