What is GRAP, Delhi's graded response action plan to combat severe air pollution?

Amid the worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday decided to invoke an eight-point Stage IV of the graded response action plan (GRAP) in the national capital with immediate effect - in addition to all actions under Stages I, II and III. This comes as a toxic suffocating haze lingered over Delhi for the sixth consecutive day.

What is GRAP and when is it imposed?

Commuters out on a smoggy morning amid rising air pollution on Kartavya Path in New Delhi

GRAP is a set of emergency action plan implemented in four stages depending on the severity of the air pollution - which is determined by the air quality index (AQI). According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Stages of GRAP explained

The first stage of GRAP is imposed when the overall air quality is in the ‘poor’ category. Under this stage, the government imposes a heavy fine on garbage burning and sweeping without sprinkling water, ensuring proper implementation of guidelines on dust mitigation measures, ensuring regular lifting of municipal solid waste, construction and demolition waste, and hazardous wastes from dedicated dumping sites, and enforcing guidelines for use of anti-smog guns at construction sites.

The second stage of GRAP is imposed when the air quality enters the ‘very poor’ category. This necessitates a ban on diesel generators, use of coal or firewood in hotels, restaurants, and open eateries, increased parking fees, and increased bus and metro frequency. The government also issues an advisory for children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems under this stage.

The third stage is imposed when the air quality breaches the 'severe' category. Under this stage, the government imposes a strict ban on construction and demolition activities, hot mix plants, brick kilns, and stone crushers.

The fourth and final stage of the GRAP is enforced when the air quality is in the ‘severe plus’ category. This stage entails stopping entry of trucks in Delhi except for LNG/CNG trucks and those involved in essential services, imposing a ban on Delhi-registered diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) and also empowers authorities to take a decision on discontinuing physical classes even for classes VI - IX, class XI and conduct classes in an online mode.

