What is intestinal black fungus? 2 rare cases of mucormycosis at Delhi hospital

Mucormycosis or black fungus which affects the eyes, the brain or the lungs has emerged as a major threat in India as the country is gradually tiding over the second wave of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. Amid this, a rare type of black fungus disease has been reported in the national Capital where the fungus infection has been found in the small intestine, reports said quoting the doctors of Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Two such cases have been reported at the private hospital, but one of them did not receive steroid, the misuse of which has been blamed for the rise in the number of fungal infection cases.

Both the patients, however, have high blood sugar level and were recovering from Covid-19. Both had to be operated.

What is intestinal black fungus?

Mucormycosis can attack different organs of the body, but broadly there are two types — rhino orbital cerebral mucormycosis, which affected the nose, the eyes, the mouth and something spread to the brain, and pulmonary mucormycosis that affects the respiratory system.

The fungus can also infect the gastrointestinal tract, skin, and other organs but those are rare. The fungal spores are present in the air, soil and even in food.

Two 'rare cases in Delhi

As symptoms, both the patients had mild abdominal pain; like that of gastritis. But the CT scan revealed a perforation in the small intestine. Both the patients were above 50 years old, the hospital authorities said, according to news agency PTI. One of them is a 56-year-old, who lost three of his family members, including his wife to Covid. The other person is 69 years old and had received steroids for Covid.

"These patients, in the majority, are immune-compromised. Majority of gastro-intestinal mucormycosis is seen in organ transplant recipients. The cases treated at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital were unique as they had Covid and small intestine (instead of stomach/colon) was involved in both cases," the statement released by the hospital said.

(With agency inputs)