What is Sabarimala temple gold ‘theft’ controversy and how is Vijay Mallya linked to it? Explained

The Sabarimala gold theft row has snowballed into a major political and religious controversy in Kerala, exposing alleged irregularities in the gold plating of the Dwarapalaka idols at the revered Sabarimala Ayyappa temple. Police used water cannons to disperse BJP activists protesting over the alleged reduction in weight of gold-clad plates of the Dwarapalaka guardian deity, idols at the Sabarimala Temple, in Kochi, Kerala, on October 9, 2025. (PTI)

What began as a vigilance probe into the loss of gold has now triggered demands for a court-monitored Central Bureau investigation probe, massive protests in the Kerala assembly, and sharp exchanges between the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), the state government, and the Opposition.

As the Kerala high court steps in and orders a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, all eyes are on whether the inquiry will unearth how 30.3 kilograms of temple gold donated by industrialist Vijay Mallya allegedly went missing, and who will be held accountable for what many are calling one of the biggest temple management scandals in the state’s history.

The controversy The controversy involves 30.3 kg of gold and 1,900 kg of copper, donated in 1998 by industrialist Vijay Mallya for the temple’s sanctum sanctorum and wooden carvings. During a Kerala high court review, it was revealed that the weight of the gold-plated coverings had significantly reduced, raising suspicions of theft and corruption within the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).

What Travancore Devaswom Board said TDB president PS Prasanth said the board’s vigilance wing found lapses by nine officials, and action has already been taken against one of them, deputy Devaswom commissioner B Murari Babu.

“Vigilance has identified lapses on the part of nine officials. We have already taken action against Babu. Action against the remaining officials will be decided at the board meeting on October 14,” news agency PTI quoted Prasanth as saying.

He named TDB secretary Jayashree, executive officer Sudheesh, administrative officer Sreekumar, and former Thiruvabharanam commissioner KS Baiju among those likely to face action.

Prasanth added that procedural lapses occurred when gold plates were handed over to sponsor Unnikrishnan Potty without following a 2019 order requiring supervision by the Thiruvabharanam commissioner.

Defending the current board, he said, “It is clear that the current board has nothing to do with the issue. Then why are allegations being raised against us?”

He also urged that such controversies should not derail preparations for the Sabarimala pilgrimage season, expected to see 60 lakh devotees this year.

Kerala government’s stand Devaswom minister VN Vasavan said the state government has full faith in the judiciary and vowed strict action.

“Everyone responsible for this incident must be exposed. What has taken place is nothing short of theft, and there can be no justification for it,” he said.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan reiterated that the government would not shield anyone. “We will never protect any wrongdoers. The government’s stance is to take action without favour, regardless of who is at fault,” he said.

Congress demands CBI probe Congress general secretary KC Venugopal accused the Kerala government and TDB of trying to “hide the incident” and demanded a court-monitored CBI inquiry.

“Sabarimala is a sacred temple for everyone in India. It is clear that the government of Kerala and the Devaswom Board are trying to hide the incident. Only a CBI enquiry under the supervision of the court can reveal the real culprits,” Venugopal said.

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan alleged large-scale corruption and demanded that Devaswom minister VN Vasavan and TDB officials be made accused in the case.

“Those who sold the Dwarapalaka idols to millionaires and those who supported them must be brought before the law,” he said.

Satheesan further claimed that even the golden staff and rudraksha chain of Lord Ayyappa were mishandled and given for repair to the son of a former TDB president.

The Congress-led UDF Opposition has vowed not to cooperate in Kerala assembly proceedings until Vasavan resigns.

BJP’s attack on Kerala government Union minister V Muraleedharan has launched a strong attack on the ruling Left government, calling the scandal “daylight robbery".

“The high court doesn’t trust the Devaswom Board or the government. Why does the Devaswom minister still cling to his chair? This is daylight robbery,” he said.

Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar claimed that the loot of sacred shrines has been going on for 10–20 years and demanded a central investigation.

“Gold has been looted not just from Sabarimala but across temples in Kerala. There are powerful people behind these crimes,” he said.

What Sabarimala Thantri and former TDB chief said: Thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru, the temple’s head priest, welcomed the court-ordered probe.

“It is very painful for devotees. Let the investigation take place. I have full faith in the court,” he said.

Former TDB president A Padmakumar called the allegations serious and said he was ready to face any probe.

“If Potty is involved in theft, he and the officials connected to it should be punished. If there is any mistake on my part, I am ready to face action,” Padmakumar said.

Kerala high court’s directive The Kerala high court has ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged gold theft at Sabarimala. The court directed said the investigation be completed within six weeks. The probe remains strictly confidential and the SIT must submit reports in a sealed cover directly to the court.

Why it matters

The Sabarimala gold theft case has become more than a temple management issue. It’s now a test of accountability, faith, and political integrity in Kerala.

With millions of devotees preparing for the annual pilgrimage, the outcome of the SIT probe, and whether the government allows a CBI investigation, could determine not just the fate of the Travancore Devaswom Board, but also public trust in temple administration across the state.

