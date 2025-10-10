Probe against actors to divert focus from Sabarimala gold row, says Suresh Gopi

Union Minister Suresh Gopi suggested on Friday that the probe against film personalities was an attempt to divert attention from the Sabarimala gold-plating controversy. File photo of Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi.(PTI)

Responding to questions during a public interaction at Akathethara in Palakkad, Gopi said, "Two film actors have been put before the Kerala public for judgment to play down the Sabarimala gold issue".

He, however, he did not specify names of the actors or case.

"The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are intensifying their probe. As a Union minister, I should not comment further," he said.

Gopi added that such instances were not unusual. "Whenever an incident arises that puts the government in the dock, there is a trend of tarnishing shining personalities through police action. More such stories will come," he remarked.

The actor-turned-politician has been holding similar interaction programmes across the state for the past month. Some of his earlier comments, including those related to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to be started in Alappuzha, have drawn sharp political criticism.

Currently, actors Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Amith Chakalakkal are under the scanner of Customs and the ED in connection with the alleged smuggling of luxury cars from Bhutan.