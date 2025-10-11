File criminal case over gold theft from Sabarimala shrine, Kerala HC directs state police

The Kerala high court on Friday directed the state police to register a criminal case in connection with the alleged “misappropriation of gold” from the “side frame or lintels” of the shrine and launch an investigation. The State Police Chief was asked to direct H Venkatesh, ADGP (Crime Branch and Law and Order) to register a criminal case in connection with the matter and launch an investigation. (PTI)

A bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar issued the direction after noting that from the investigation conducted till now, “it appears that insofar as the side frames or lintels are concerned, misappropriation of gold has been carried out”.

The bench further said that it was also revealed from the vigilance report placed before it that “substantial quantity of gold — amounting to about 474.9 grams — was handed over to Unnikrishnan Potty (the sponsor who offered to carry out the gold-plating)”.

“However, the records do not reveal that this quantity of gold was entrusted with the TDB (by him),” the court added.

The bench directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by it to probe the side frame/lintels issue also along with all the other aspects that come up during their inquiry.

It directed that the vigilance report be placed before the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) which in turn was ordered to forward it to the State Police Chief.

ADGP Venkatesh is heading the SIT according to a government order issued on October 9. The bench directed the SIT to “conduct a thorough, impartial and expeditious investigation to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice”.

The SIT was also directed to file a report within six weeks and place status reports about the probe before the court once every two weeks.

The bench also said that the SIT will be “directly answerable” to the court “to ensure the investigation is conducted with the utmost discretion and integrity”.

The SIT was further directed not to divulge details of the probe to the public or the media till the investigation is over.

Meanwhile, Sabarimala Thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru on Friday welcomed the Kerala High Court’s decision to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged loss of gold from the hill shrine.

Speaking to reporters at Chengannur here, Rajeevaru said that he was shocked by the recent revelations. “It is very painful to devotees. Let the investigation take place. I have full faith in the court,” he said,Rajeevaru said that he believed a fair probe would be conducted under the court’s supervision. “I only handle tantric matters, but I felt deeply saddened when I heard about the gold loss,” he said.

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, said that the SIT should arraign the Devaswom Minister and TDB officials as accused.”Those who sold the Dwarapalaka idols to millionaires and those who supported them must be brought before the law. That is what devotees want,” he said.

He further alleged that the loss was not limited to the Dwarapalaka idols. He also alleged that the golden staff and the rudraksha chain of Lord Ayyappa were given to the son of former TDB president Padmakumar for repair work.”This shows the mismanagement. The situation is so bad that anyone can steal Ayyappa’s properties,” he charged.

Satheesan also alleged that fake moulds of the Dwarapalaka idols were made and the originals sold.”The High Court’s finding underlines our claims. The court has asked the SIT to report directly to it, as there is apprehension of interference,” he said.

CM alleges conspiracy Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday alleged a conspiracy behind the Sabarimala controversy and said all those involved in the misappropriation of gold from the hill shrine will fall into the hands of the law.

Mentioning Unnikrishnan Potty, whose revelation about certain missing gold works from the hill shrine led to the inquiry, the chief minister said all aspects of the conspiracy need to be looked into.

Linking Unnikrishnan to the controversy, Vijayan cited the recovery of a missing item from his relative’s residence.

“There was a conspiracy, and some elements wanted to sabotage the recently concluded Sabarimala conclave, and the sequence of events should be taken into consideration,” Vijayan said.

Indicating that there is a “political conspiracy” behind the Sabarimala controversy, the chief minister asserted that the investigation will bring out “who were all involved directly, who all helped from outside... and who were all involved from outside”.

Everyone who was involved will fall into the hands of the law, Vijayan said.