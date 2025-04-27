What is ‘Sachet’ app, promoted by PM Modi for early natural disaster alerts?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address on Sunday, urged people to use the ‘Sachet’ mobile app, launched by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), which helps in getting a headstart on escaping natural disasters. PM Modi urged people to download the Sachet app and get early alerts on natural disasters.(HT_PRINT)

PM Modi was addressing the 121st episode of his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat.

What is the ‘Sachet’ app?

The app provides real-time geotagged early warning alerts of disasters to warn the public. Furthermore, the app also provides weather reports and forecasts from Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for day to day weather updates.

PM Modi said, “The most important thing in dealing with any natural disaster is your alertness. You can now get help in this alertness from a special app on your mobile. This app can save you from getting trapped in any natural disaster and its name is 'Sachet'.”

He added, that the app would help keep the public informed on a range of disaster events using the CAP (Common alerts-based protocol) formula.

“Be it flood, cyclone, land-slide, tsunami, forest fire, avalanche, storm, hurricane or lightning, 'Sachet APP' tries to keep you informed and protected in every way. Through this app, you can receive updates related to the weather department,” said the prime minister.

“The special thing is that 'Sachet APP' also provides a lot of information in regional languages. You too should take advantage of this app and share your experiences with us,” he said.

Users of the Sachet app can receive alerts not only for their current location but any state or district in India that they subscribe to. The app can be operated across 12 Indian languages currently.

The application also contains resources such as Dos and Don'ts during disasters, helpline numbers and satellite receiver connectivity. It also contains a translation and read out facility to make the user experience more friendly.

PM Modi on Operation Brahma

The prime minister, during the Mann Ki Baat address, lauded the efforts of the Indian team which provided relief and rescue support to the people affected by a deadly earthquake in Myanmar.

“You certainly must have seen the horrific pictures of the earthquake that struck Myanmar last month. The earthquake caused huge devastation there... every breath, every moment was precious for the people trapped under the debris. That is why India immediately started Operation Brahma for our brothers and sisters in Myanmar,” Modi said.

The prime minister stated that India had left no stone unturned while helping Myanmar, from providing Air Force aircraft, Navy to setting up field hospitals to help the injured.

Modi also said, “In this crisis, many heart-touching examples of courage, patience and ingenuity came to light. The Indian team rescued an elderly woman of more than 70 years of age who was buried under the debris for over 18 hours. The team from India provided every treatment facility, from stabilizing her oxygen level to treatment of fractures. When this elderly woman was discharged from the hospital, she expressed her gratitude to our team.”