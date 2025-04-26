Revanth Reddy, joined by Owaisi, urges PM Modi to ‘divide Pak, merge PoK with India’

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “divide Pakistan into two parts” and “merge Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir” with India. Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi and others participates in a candlelight march to protest against the Pahalgam Terror Attack, at People Plaza in Hyderabad on Friday. (Mohammed Aleemuddin/ANI)

“We urge you to move forward, and we, the 140 crore Indians, will stand with you. Divide Pakistan into two parts and merge PoK with India, we are all with you. This is not the time to do politics,” ANI quoted Reddy as saying during his speech at a candlelight march in Hyderabad to protest against the Pahalgam terror attacks.

“At a time like this, when terrorists have attacked our fellow citizens, all 140 crore people of the country have taken this attack to heart. Now is the time to respond strongly,” the chief minister added.

"From the Telangana state, 4 crore people and representatives from at least 100 countries of the world stand together and fight against terrorism. We will support our Prime Minister in this fight," he said.

"Prime Minister Modi Ji, back in 1967, when our China attacked, Indira Ji responded firmly. Then in 1971, when Pakistan attacked, Indira Ji gave a befitting reply and split Pakistan into two, creating Bangladesh, Reddy added.

“Now is the time to strike back at Pakistan for their actions. We must take decisive steps - the time for negotiations is over. It is time to give a fitting reply,” he said.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who also participated in the march, posted on X,"We are all united against terrorism. Along with @revanth_anumula & thousands of Indian citizens, I participated in a candlelight march against the cowardly Pahalgam terror attack."

PM Modi's vow to punish Pahalgam attackers

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that India will “identify, track, and punish” every terrorist and their “backers” involved in the Pahalgam carnage and pursue the killers to the “ends of the earth”.

“Friends, today from the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism,” Modi said in Bihar's Madhubani.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)