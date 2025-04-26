Pahalgam attack live: India vows to cut off water to Pakistan; Iran offers to mediate
Pahalgam attack live: As tension escalates between India and Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, Iran’s foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday offered to “forge greater understanding” between New Delhi and Islamabad. In a social media post, he said, “Tehran stands ready to use its good offices in Islamabad and New Delhi to forge greater understanding at this difficult time”....Read More
Saudi foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan also dialled his Indian and Pakistani counterparts against the backdrop of heightened tensions over the Pahalgam terror attacks.
Meanwhile, the Centre is working on a strategy to ensure that not a single drop of water flows from India into Pakistan, Jal Shakti minister CR Paatil asserted on Friday following a high-level meeting chaired by home minister Amit Shah.
The probe into the April 22 terror strike continues with special teams of the NIA reaching out to eyewitnesses, including tourists who survived the attack by terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), officials said on Friday.
Initial investigations into the audacious terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people on April 22, indicate that the number of terrorists involved could range from five to seven. They were aided by at least two local militants who received training in Pakistan, the officials said.
Similarly, on Thursday, the Indian Army effectively responded to unprovoked firing by the Pakistani military at some places along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.
Military sources said the Pakistan military resorted to firing on Thursday, adding there were no reports of any casualties.
Pahalgam terror attack: Top developments so far
- The Indian government on Friday revoked all categories of visas issued to Pakistani citizens, except long-term visas, diplomatic and official visas, with immediate effect from April 27.
- External affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar on Friday called Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting was convened in response to the terrorist attack that occurred in Pahalgam.
- Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday called up the chief ministers of all the states and asked them to ensure that no Pakistani stays in India beyond the deadline set for leaving the country.
- Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at his residence in Srinagar.
Pahalgam attack live updates: Jyotiraditya Scindia vows strong response
Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, assuring people that India will give a befitting reply to the brutal killing of innocent people.
Scindia cited Prime Minister Modi's statement, emphasising that the government will identify and neutralise the sources of terrorist activities.
Pahalgam attack live updates: Eknath Shinde pays tribute to Syed Shah, man who saved tourists in Kashmir
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde on Friday paid tribute to Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who lost his life while trying to save tourists during the Pahalgam terrorist attack.
Shinde described Shah's heroic act, saying he attempted to snatch the terrorists' gun to protect the tourists.
Pahalgam attack live updates: UN Security Council 'strongly condemns' Kashmir terror strike
The United Nations Security Council on Friday condemned in the strongest terms the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, underlining the need to hold the perpetrators, organisers and the sponsors of "this reprehensible act of terrorism" accountable and bring them to justice.
Pahalgam terror attack live updates: Iran offers to mediate between India and Pakistan
Pahalgam terror attack live updates: Saudi foreign minister dials India, Pakistan
Saudi foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan on Friday dialled his Indian and Pakistani counterparts against the backdrop of heightened tensions over the recent Pahalgam terror attack.
The Saudi foreign minister’s phone calls to his Indian and Pakistani counterparts were acknowledged in a social media post by external affairs minister S Jaishankar and a readout from the foreign ministry in Islamabad.
Pahalgam terror attack live updates: Pakistan seeks ‘international probe’ into recent Kashmir terrorists strike
Pakistan's defence minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, told the New York Times that Islamabad was “ready to cooperate” with any probe conducted by “international inspectors”. READ FULL STORY
Pahalgam terror attack live updates: India vows to cut off water to Pakistan
