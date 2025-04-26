Pakistan seeks ‘international probe’ into Pahalgam attack after India's actions: Report

Under fire after India's punitive moves over the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan once again denied any role in the killings of 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif.(AFP File Photo)

Pakistan's defence minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, told the New York Times that Islamabad was “ready to cooperate” with any probe conducted by “international inspectors”.

India announced tough measures against Pakistan, including expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post.

New Delhi also asked all Pakistanis who entered the country via the Attari land border to leave by May 1.

Asif claimed that New Delhi used the aftermath of the terror attack as a pretext to suspend the water treaty, and for “domestic political purposes”. The minister accused New Delhi of taking steps to punish Pakistan “without any proof and investigation”.

"We do not want this war to flare up, because flaring up of this war can cause disaster for this region,” NYT quoted Asif as saying.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack.

ALSO READ: LeT’s proxy TRF has skilled terrorists from Lashkar’s core group: Intelligence officials

During the interview with NYT, Asif claimed that LeT was “defunct” and had “no ability to plan or conduct” attacks from Pakistan-controlled territory.

Pakistan minister admits support for terror groups, says ‘did this dirty work for US’

However, Asif, in an interview with Sky News, admitted Pakistan's history of supporting, training and funding terrorist organisations as “dirty work” for the West, a mistake for which he said Pakistan had suffered.

Sky News presenter Yalda Hakim questioned Asif on Pakistan’s response and stance on terrorism in the aftermath of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people earlier this week.

“You do admit, sir, that Pakistan has had a long history of backing and supporting and training and funding these terrorist organisations,” asked Hakim.

“Well, we have been doing this dirty work for the United States for about three decades, you know, and the West, including Britain,” replied Asif.

ALSO READ: Pakistan defence minister's ‘all-out war’ with India warning after Pahalgam terror attack

Two Pakistan terrorists behind Pahalgam attack: J&K Police

On Thursday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police released the sketches and identities of three terrorists said to be involved in the Pahalgam terrorist attack. All three terrorists are affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Police have also announced a bounty of ₹20 lakh for each of the three terrorists.

The first sketch is that of Adil Hussain Thoker, a native of Anantnag. The second terror operative has been identified as Ali Bhai, also known as Talha Bhai. The third terror operative, identified as Hasim Musa, also known as Suleiman.

Of the three LeT operatives, Musa and Talha are suspected to be Pakistani terrorists, while Thokar is a Kashmiri local, ANI reported.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)