India continues diplomatic offensive on Pahalgam attack’s cross-border linkages

NEW DELHI: India on Friday briefed envoys and senior diplomats of some 45 countries from Latin America, Africa and West Asia on the cross-border linkages to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people, people familiar with the matter said.

The diplomats were briefed in two batches by senior officials of the external affairs ministry a day after foreign secretary Vikram Misri met envoys and senior diplomats of most of the G20 member states and some of India’s strategic partners on Thursday to discuss the terror attack.

During Friday’s briefings, the diplomats were informed about various aspects of the terror attack on April 22, which has been claimed by The Resistance Front, a proxy for Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, and New Delhi’s policy of “zero tolerance” for terrorism, the people said on condition of anonymity.

While secretary (West) Tanmaya Lal briefed one batch of diplomats, the other was briefed by Arun Kumar Chatterjee, secretary for overseas Indian affairs.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar held separate meetings on Friday with Israeli ambassador Reuven Azar, Argentinian ambassador Mariano Caucino, Egyptian envoy Kamel Galal and Nepal’s ambassador Shankar Sharma.

“Appreciated Israel’s steadfast support in combating cross-border terrorism,” Jaishankar said in a social media post. “Welcome Argentina’s strong condemnation of Pahalgam terror attack,” he said in a separate post. Jaishankar also appreciated Egypt’s support in the fight against terrorism.

After his meeting with Sharma, Jaishankar said he had conveyed condolences to the envoy at the death of a Nepalese national in the terror attack.

Jaishankar also spoke on phone with Saudi Arabian foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan and discussed the Pahalgam terror attack and its cross-border linkages.

India announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan on Wednesday, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operation land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties, because of the cross-border links to the terror attack.

In response, Pakistan on Thursday shut its airspace to Indian airliners and suspended all trade with India, including through third countries. Pakistan rejected India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and said any move to stop the flow of water will be seen as an “act of war”.

Amid nationwide outrage over the terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged on Thursday that the killers will be pursued “to the ends of the earth” and that India will “identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers”.