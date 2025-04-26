Donald Trump reacts to Pahalgam terror attack: 'That was a bad one'

US President Donald Trump on Friday reacted to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, saying that it was a "bad one". US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, April 25, 2025.(Bloomberg)

Responding to a question aboard Air Force One on the way to Rome, Trump said there have always been tensions between India and Pakistan, and the two countries will figure it out between themselves “one way or the other”.

"...That was a bad one (the attack)…The tensions have always been there (at the Indo-Pak border), but they'll get it figured out, one way or the other," Trump told reporters.

"…I know both leaders. There's great tension between Pakistan and India, but that has always been there..." he added.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated over the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 persons, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. The assault is one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama bombing.

Following the attack, India announced a raft of measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, the expulsion of Pakistani military attaches and the immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post.

New Delhi also revoked all visas issued to Pakistani nationals from April 27 and advised Indian nationals residing in Pakistan to return home.

In response to India's measures, Pakistan on Thursday announced closing its airspace to all Indian airlines and suspending trade with New Delhi, including through third countries.

Pakistan also rejected India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and said any measures to stop the flow of water belonging to Pakistan under the pact will be seen as an "act of war".

Amid nationwide outrage over the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the killers of Pahalgam will be pursued "to the ends of the earth" as he promised to "identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers".