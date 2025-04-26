The Telangana government on Friday asked all the Pakistani nationals staying in Hyderabad to leave for their country as per the directive of the Central government and their visas would be revoked by April 27. 208 Pakistani nationals staying in Telangana, mostly in Hyderabad: DGP

State director general of police Dr Jitender, in a statement, said it was decided to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect. “All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from April 27,” he said.

The medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only April 29. “However, the revocation of visas specified in the above decision does not apply to holders of Long Term Visas (LTVs) and diplomatic and official visas,” the DGP clarified.

He said Attari border shall remain open for departure to Pakistanis up to April 30. “It is advised to all Pakistani nationals staying in Telangana to follow guidelines to avoid any legal action,” he said.

The DGP said as per the official records, as many as 208 Pakistani nationals are staying in Telangana, mostly in Hyderabad at present. Among them, 156 persons hold long-term visas, issued to those who are married to Indian citizens or having blood relations here. Among others, 12 have short-term visas and 39 are holding visas for medical and business purposes.

No Pakistani nationals in Hyderabad are currently found to be holding SAARC visas, which are typically issued to officials, journalists, and athletes

“The police have launched a verification drive to find out whether there are any Pakistani nationals who are overstaying in Hyderabad after expiry of visas, in the wake of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan,” the DGP said.