‘What Mir Jafar did…’: Sambit Patra attacks Rahul Gandhi over UK speech

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday upped its ante against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks made during the UK visit recently and reiterated its demand to apologise in Parliament. BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra called the Wayanad MP a present-day Mir Jafar of Indian politics.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra addresses a press conference. (ANI file)

“Rahul Gandhi will have to apologise in Parliament. He always defames the nation. He is the present-day Mir Jafar of India Polity. He insulted the country and ask the foreign power to intervene in the country. This is a consistent 'conspiracy' of the Congress and Rahul Gandhi. His participation is least in Parliament and he says that no one allows him to speak,” Patra said at press conference ahead of start of Tuesday's Parliament session.

"This is nothing different than what Mir Jafar did. What Mir Jafar did to become the Nawab, you all must be knowing it. He always had the desire to rule and to do so, he took the help of the East India Company. After which, the country was ruled by Britishers," Patra added.

Pointing out the participation of Rahul Gandhi in Parliamentary debate, Patra said, "Debate is the soul of democracy but Rahul Gandhi had only participated only six times since 2019. He is not participating in the debate."

Further attacking Gandhi on his remarks of saying “unfortunately I'm an MP”, Patra said, “Rahul Gandhi doesn't know what to say. He speaks only with the help of Jairam Ramesh. He himself said that 'unfortunately I am an MP.”

During an interaction at the Chatham House in London recently, Gandhi alleged that the microphones of Opposition leaders in Parliament are often silenced. He attacked the BJP-led government at the Centre and levelled several allegations.

The Congress leader also alleged that various institutions in the country were under threat. The Congress leader also described the RSS as a "fundamentalist" and "fascist" organisation alleging that it has captured pretty much all of India's institutions.

(With inputs from ANI)

