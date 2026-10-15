How an anime skull became Gen Z's protest symbol: What Neha Bora's red T-shirt means

A red T-shirt worn by student activist Neha Bora during a Delhi protest has gone viral for its skull-and-crossbones symbol from One Piece, a Japanese manga and anime series whose pirate flag has become a symbol of youth-led protests across the world.

All India Students' Association (AISA) National President Neha Bora, advocate Prashant Bhushan, activist Yogendra Yadav, and CPI(ML) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya lead a march near INA Market towards Jantar Mantar on October 10 (@_YogendraYadav on X)

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Bora, national president of the All India Students’ Association (AISA), wore the T-shirt during the October 10 protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demands for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. Protesters alleged irregularities in the revision process.

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The flag belongs to the Straw Hat Pirates, a fictional crew led by Monkey D. Luffy, whose adventures revolve around freedom, friendship and challenging powerful, oppressive rulers. Protesters, especially from Gen Z (born between 1997 and 2012), in countries such as Indonesia, Nepal and the Philippines have adopted the emblem to express resistance to authority and anger over corruption.

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Created by Japanese manga artist Eiichiro Oda, One Piece began publication in 1997. It follows Luffy and his crew as they search for a legendary treasure called the One Piece. Luffy wants to become the Pirate King, but the story is also about his crew’s battles against powerful figures who exploit ordinary people.

The series has sold more than 500 million copies worldwide. Its themes of freedom, loyalty and standing up to injustice have helped it develop a global following, extending from manga readers to viewers of its anime and live-action adaptations.

What does the flag mean?

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The symbol on Bora’s T-shirt is the Straw Hat Pirates’ Jolly Roger, a pirate flag featuring a grinning skull wearing Luffy’s signature straw hat, with crossed bones behind it.

Neha Bora, National President of the All India Students' Association (AISA), shouts from a police vehicle after being detained during a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) seeking the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar

Within the story, the flag represents the crew’s identity and its commitment to freedom. Luffy and his companions repeatedly challenge the World Government, a powerful institution depicted as corrupt and oppressive, and help communities facing exploitation.

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That association has given the emblem a meaning beyond anime fandom. For protesters, it can represent resistance to powerful institutions and solidarity among people demanding change.

A protester brandishes a flag referencing Straw Hats' Jolly Roger pirate flag of Japanese manga and anime One Piece during a labour union-based demonstration against the Federal Government's budgetary measures in Brussels.

How did it become a protest symbol?

The flag gained prominence during protests in Indonesia in 2025, where it was displayed ahead of the country’s Independence Day on August 17. Demonstrators used it to express discontent with government policies, corruption and the privileges enjoyed by politicians. Some officials criticised its use, and reports of people being targeted for displaying the flag prompted Amnesty International to raise concerns about freedom of expression.

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In Nepal, protesters displayed the flag during the September 2025 uprising. Demonstrations that began after the government restricted social media expanded into wider anger over corruption and political privilege. In the Philippines, the emblem appeared at rallies against alleged corruption in flood-control projects. It was also seen at youth-led protests in Madagascar.

The movements had different demands, but the flag offered a shared visual language for young protesters familiar with the series. Its meaning in each case depended on the political context.