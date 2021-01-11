What PM Modi, chief ministers discussed at Covid vaccine roll-out meet: 5 points

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a virtual meeting with the chief ministers of states to review the status and preparedness for the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive that begins on January 16. Modi lauded the constant coordination and communication between the Centre and the states, and timely decision making, which he said, played a big role in the fight against the virus. He also appreciated the state governments for working zealously in the battle against the coronavirus disease.

Meanwhile, the government has sent a purchase order of 11 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to Serum Institute of India. The cost of the vaccine to the government is Rs200 per vaccine dose for the first 100 million doses.

At the meeting, the Prime Minister also discussed the bird flu that has spread to at least 10 states across the nation.

Here are the most important points from the meeting

World’s biggest vaccination campaign: Modi said that the country is in a decisive phase of the Covid-19 fight and is set to kickstart the world’s biggest vaccination campaign from January 16. He underlined that it's a matter of pride that both the vaccines—Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin—for which emergency use authorisation have been given are made in India.

He highlighted that both the approved vaccines are highly cost effective in comparison to other vaccines from across the world, adding that India would have faced great difficulty if it would have had to depend on foreign vaccines.

Frontline workers to be vaccinated first: In his address, Modi said the priority of vaccination has been decided as per advice of the experts and scientific community after consultation with the states. Health workers, from both government and private sector, will be the first ones to receive the vaccine. Along with them, cleaners and other frontline workers, police and paramilitary forces, home guards, disaster management volunteers and other jawans in civil defence, and revenue officials associated with containment and surveillance, will also receive the vaccine in the first phase.

The total number of such personnel is around three crore. Modi announced that state governments will not have to bear any cost towards vaccinating in the first stage and that the Centre will bear the cost. In the second stage, those above 50 years of age, and those below 50 years of age with comorbidities or with high risk of infection, will be vaccinated.

Co-Win software: The most important factor in the vaccination drive is the identification and monitoring of those who need to be vaccinated, the PM said, adding, for this Co-Win digital platform has been created. With the help of Aadhaar, beneficiaries will be identified and even the timely second dosage will be ensured. He emphasised on the significance of ensuring that real time data related to vaccination is uploaded on Co-Win.

After a person receives the first dose of vaccination, Co-Win will immediately generate a digital vaccination certificate. This certificate will also act as a reminder for the second dose, after which, a final certificate will be given.

Target of 30 crore in next few months: The Prime Minister said that the vaccination drive in the country is also significant since several other nations are going to follow India. He said that vaccination for Covid-19 has been going on in about 50 countries since past 3-4 weeks, and till now, only about 2.5 crore people have received vaccination. India aims to achieve vaccination for 30 crore people in the next few months, he said.

Bird flu challenge: The avian influenza has so far spread in Kerala, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Maharashtra. Modi said that the ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying has put in place a plan to tackle the problem, in which district magistrates will have a key role. He asked chief ministers of the affected states to guide their DMs for the same. He told other states to make sure they are on constant vigil.