What Sanjay Raut said on change of CM must be...: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said Sanjay Raut's assumption that Eknath Shinde's government will collapse in 15 to 20 days and there will be a new chief minister must be from his own sources. Dismissing any knowledge in this regard at a time when a poster calling Ajit Pawar the future CM of Maharashtra surfaces in Dharashiv, Sharad Pawar said, "Ajit Pawar himself has said that putting his posters terming him as the future CM is madness."

Sharad Pawar said he does not have any information on change of CM in Maharashtra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There is a buzz in Maharashtra that Ajit Pawar has been trying to put up a rebellion against his party and will break away with his supporters to join the BJP. Speculations of a split in the NCP, within a year of the split in Shiv Sena, have been put to rest both by the BJP and the NCP but backchannel talks have not been denied.

Sanjay Raut's claims of ‘death warrant’ to Shinde govt

Now, Sanjay Raut (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) claimed that the death warrant of the Shine-led government has already been written and it will last only for 15 to 20 days.

The split inside the NCP was, in fact, hinted at by Raut as he claimed that Sharad Pawar with whom Raut is very close told him that there has been pressure on individuals to break ranks.

Ajit Pawar's 8am stunt

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ajit Pawar in 2019 extended support to the BJP and took oath as the deputy CM with Devendra Fadnavis being the CM -- while the talks of Maha Vikas Aghadi were going on. As the MVA -- an alliance of the Congress, NCP and the Shiv Sena (undivided)-- formed the government, Ajit Pawar was given the CM's post.

As Ajit Pawar's chief ministerial ambitions are not unknown, the rumours grew strong. Even Ajit Pawar said he wanted to be the chief minister and his party is capable to form the government even now.

Fadnavis playing different game: Uddhav Sena

In an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana', the Shiv Sena (UBT) said while the Shinde faction is busy saving the chair, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis's camp is sweet-talking them and playing a different game behind their back. This is what Sanjay Raut claimed earlier as well. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the election next year will be fought under Shinde's leadership.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Eknath Shinde, meanwhile, has gone to his native place Satara and could probably extend his leave.

Ajit Pawar clarified time and again that he will not do what he did in 2019. “I am sure you also have several questions in your mind. You also must be thinking that if I would repeat the same thing that I had done at 8am (in an apparent reference to his early morning oath-taking in 2019). But I have already told you that I will continue to work in NCP till my last moment and will agree with any decision that my party takes,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON