Amid NCP rebellion rumours, ‘Ajit Pawar as future CM’ poster in Maharashtra

A poster of Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar being dubbed as future chief minister appeared in Maharashtra's Dharashiv on Tuesday. Ajit Pawar last week had said that his party is ready to stake claim to the CM's post.(Twitter/ ANI)

A video shared by news agency ANI shows the banner depicting Pawar as the future CM of the state is being installed on a crossroad in Dharashiv.

Ajit Pawar last week had said that his party is ready to stake claim to the Maharashtra chief minister’s (CM’s) post at any point of time instead of waiting for the 2024 general elections.

Rumours about Ajit Pawar’s next political move started gaining rounds after his comments seen as being soft on the BJP and chief minister Eknath Shinde's faction. Though the leader has clarified that he didn't take any signature of MLAs regarding the rumours of joining hands with the BJP.

Meanwhile NCP chief Sharad Pawar's remarks on Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) unity have also created ripples in state political circles. Last week, he was asked whether MVA parties will fight the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections together. He replied, "Today, we are a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, and there is a willingness to work together. But desire alone is not always enough. The allotment of seats, whether there are any problems or not- all this has not been discussed yet. So how can I tell you about this?"

Commenting over the speculated rebellion within the NCP, the party chief had said that if the party has to take a strong stand, it will take but there has been no discussion on it.

"If someone is trying to break away (Ajit Pawar from NCP), then, it is their strategy and they must be doing that. If we have to take a stand, then we will take a firm stand. It is not right to speak anything on it as we have not had any discussions regarding this," Pawar said.