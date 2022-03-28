What the draft law means

New Delhi:

The Centre on Monday introduced a new draft legislation – the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill 2022 – which authorizes law enforcement authorities to collect, store and analyse details, including biometrics, of all convicts and detained persons.

What is the bill about?

The bill makes it mandatory for persons suspected to be involved in a crime, arrested, or detained, to allow police to collect details, including biometrics, and empowers the National Crime Records Bureau of India (NCRB) to collect, store and preserve these records. NCRB will be the main repository of this data and will be able to share it with other agencies, including those in states and union territories. It will also have the power to destroy and dispose of the records. It can retain such data for 75 years in digital or electronic form.

The details law enforcement will be able to capture following passing of this bill include finger impressions, palm print impressions, footprint impressions, photographs, iris and retina scans, physical and biological samples and their analysis, behavioural attributes, including signatures, handwriting or any other examination referred to in section 53 or section 53A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

The draft law seeks to repeal an existing act – the Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920.

Resistance or refusal to allow the collection of data under this proposed law shall be deemed to be an offence under section 186 of the Indian Penal Code.

How is this data different from data collected under Aadhaar?

Similar biometric data is already collected across the country by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to issue Aadhaar numbers. However, as per section 29 of the Aadhaar Act, the data cannot be used or shared for criminal investigation purposes. Hence, the government had to bring a separate law in this regard.

How did the bill come about?

Around 2018-19, the Central Finger Print Bureau (CFPB) under NCRB, in consultation with the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD), both under the home ministry, proposed changes and amendments in the Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920. A proposal was sent to the home ministry and views of states and union territories were sought.

The key amendments proposed were: change of title to Identification of Arrested and Suspected Persons Act; inclusion of biometrics such as palm impressions, voice samples, iris scan, DNA tests, etc., and empowering magistrates to rule on collecting such data from juveniles.

After much discussion and various changes, the draft law was introduced in Parliament after the home ministry’s approval.

Which countries collect such data?

The Federal Bureau of Investigation of the US uses Electronic Biometric Transmission Specification, which includes biometric collection such as palm prints, and facial and iris scans. A few other western countries also collect similar data, mainly for terrorism related cases, according to a law enforcement officer who didn’t want to be named.

What is government’s argument about the need for this law?

While introducing the draft legislation, junior home minister Ajay Mishra Teni said it will help in increasing the conviction rate.

The government has said the existing law, the Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920, which was enacted to authorise taking of measurements and photographs of convicts and other persons, has limited scope as it allowed recording of finger and footprint impressions of limited category of convicted and non-convicted persons on the order of a magistrate.

“The new measurement techniques being used in advanced countries are giving credible and reliable results and are recognised world over. The (current) act does not provide for taking these body measurements as many of the techniques and technologies had not been developed at that point of time. It is, therefore, essential to make provisions for modern techniques to capture and record appropriate body measurements in place of existing limited measurements,” the statement of objects and reasons of the bill said.

It is considered necessary to expand the ‘‘ambit of persons’’ whose measurements can be taken, as this will help the investigating agencies to gather sufficient legally admissible evidence and establish the crime of the accused person, it added.

Therefore, it said, there is a need for expanding the scope and ambit of the ‘measurements that can be taken under the provisions of law, as it will help in unique identification of a person involved in any crime, and will assist the investigating agencies in solving criminal cases.

Why is opposition against the bill?

The opposition parties vehemently opposed the bill, saying it was unconstitutional. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the bill seeks to empower police and courts to take measurements of under trials and those who are merely suspected to be involved in a case, which violates Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to life and liberty.

Trinamool Congress leader Sougata Roy requested the Lok Sabha speaker to not allow introduction of an “incorrect” bill. The opposition demanded a division on the introduction of the bill; 120 members voted in favour and 58 against, and the bill was admitted.

What do the police say?

Neeraj Kumar, retired Indian Police Service officer and former Delhi Police Commissioner, said: “This was much awaited. Not only it will help in tracing criminals, particularly habitual offenders, quickly on the basis of various parameters available in a central repository accessible to all police stations, but it will also provide a robust evidence management.”

Asked if such a law will infringe on rights of people only suspected to have committed a crime, Kumar said: “If you are innocent, there should not be any problem in giving your measurements.”

That’s a typical “law enforcement” kind of reasoning, analysts say, and that people who are innocent have a right to not allow their measurements to be taken.