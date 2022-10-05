What was his fault, asks mother of murdered J&K top cop as he is laid to rest

Hemant Kumar Lohia, Jammu and Kashmir director general of police (prisons), was laid to rest on Wednesday. Last respects were paid to the officer during a wreath-laying ceremony in Jammu during the day.

Lohia was found murdered with his throat slit at his friend’s house on the outskirts of Jammu late on Monday night. The accused, 23-year-old Yasir Lohar, was was working as a domestic help at the house. He was arrested from a field in Kanhachak on Tuesday following a major manhunt.

The officer's mother broke down as she spoke to reporters at the funeral. "What was his fault?" Parmeshwari Lohia said her son was a honest officer and never misused his position for material gains.

Earlier in the day, police said no terror angle had yet emerged during investigation into the murder.

Additional director general of police (ADGP), Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh, said the interrogation of the accused was underway and his disclosures were being corroborated with field investigation.

Terror group People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) had claimed responsibility for the murder of the 1992-batch IPS officer.

However, director general of police Dilbag Singh, who visited the crime scene on Tuesday, told reporters that "these terror groups shamelessly own everything and anything".

The body of the slain officer was handed over to his family for last rites after completion of legal and medical formalities, officials said. He was cremated later in the day.

(With inputs from officer)

