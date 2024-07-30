What went wrong at Rau's IAS centre? Delhi official's probe report reveals

Delhi chief secretary Naresh Kumar on Tuesday submitted the inquiry report to city minister Atishi in connection with the deaths of three civil services aspirants at Rau's IAS Study Circle in the national capital's Old Rajinder Nagar.



In his probe report, the chief secretary has flagged several lapses by the coaching institute including blocking the drainage system, no vigil by the security staff etc.



Delhi coaching centre flooding LIVE updates



Here are the key points of the probe report submitted by the chief secretary: Delhi Police officers and MCD officials investigate Rau's IAS Study circle Spot at Old Rajinder Nagar area, after three civil services aspirants died at a coaching centre due to drowning.(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

1. According to the report, Rau's IAS Study Circle had completely blocked the drainage system and also not taken additional safeguards to meet out such type of eventualities.



2. “The parking access to the institute is directly exposed to the road and in case of heavy rain, water instead of going into the stormwater drain enters directly into this parking area. "



3. "There was no vigil on the part of security staff as a result water uninterruptedly crosses the parking area and entered into the basement ultimately taking the precious life of three bright children,” the report added.

4. The chief secretary's report alleged that the road from Shankar Road to Pusa Road is in saucer shape with the lowest point in front of Rau's Coaching Institute.



ALSO READ: Waterlogging chronic issue in Rajinder Nagar, UPSC aspirants slam MCD



“During peak rains, water accumulates in this stretch of 200 feet and whenever vehicles pass through this stretch there is huge splash of water which aggravates the situation,” the report added.



ALSO READ: Common thread at Delhi coaching centres – violations galore



5. The report points to the accumulation of water in this region due to the profile of the road in case of intense rain. “The water which was supposed to enter into the stormwater drain and then to barrel, pushes towards the parking area,” the report added.



ALSO READ: UPSC aspirants deaths: 10-12 people still missing, claims MP Pappu Yadav



6.The property owners have covered the existing built up section drainage system by putting granites/marbles/kota stones, the report alleged. “The opening in shape of amanhole over the drainage system have also been covered with finishing items, thus leaving no scope for cleaning of the drains,” the report added.





The Centre has formed a panel to probe the deaths of Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni and Nevin Dalwin who died after drowning in the basement of the flooded coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar.

The committee will inquire into the reasons, fix responsibility, suggest measures and recommend policy changes, the MHA spokesperson posted on X.